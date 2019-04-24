On a party-line vote, a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday morning endorsed the Equal Rights Amendment 4-3.

The proposal, Senate Concurrent Resolution 2, next faces action on the Senate floor.

Whether it will get a debate is unclear.

Backers said the proposal allows the state a chance to be the 38th and final one needed to enact the measure, which dates backs to the 1970's.

Opponents said the deadline for approval was 1982.

The amendment says, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex."

Voting "yes" on the proposal were Sens. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans; Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans; Troy Carter, D-New Orleans and JP Morrell, D-New Orleans.

Voting against the measure were Sens. Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville; Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro and Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.

The panel that approved the legislation is the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee.

The measure is sponsored by Morrell.

