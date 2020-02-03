Councilwoman Tara Wicker said she's been asked about a potential run for East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President "probably a hundred million times" but isn't quite ready to have a public conversation about her political future.

Wicker, a Democrat, has represented District 10 on the Metro Council since 2008. She's term-limited and cannot seek re-election in the fall.

In a brief survey sent out by JMC Analytics and Polling in January, Wicker was floated as a potential challenger to incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The survey also asked about Councilman Matt Watson, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, restaurateur Jordan Piazza and former Councilman Byron Sharper.

Following her State of the City address in January, Broome told The Advocate she"s "definitely" running for re-election, though she has yet to formally make that announcement.

Qualifying for candidates wishing to run for Mayor-President will be held during three-day period between July 15 and July 17.

Speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday, Wicker said she's focused on completing unfinished businesses and leaving a real legacy in her district so her successor "can pick the baton up and continue to run."

Wicker, who has six children and leads the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church with her husband, said she's in the midst of discussing her political future with her family and isn't yet ready to have that conversation publicly.

"But we will have that conversation pretty soon," she said.