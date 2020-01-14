Motorists face likely delays on westbound Interstate 10 across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge for the next two weekends because of repairs from damage caused by accidents last year.

One westbound lane will be closed from Fridays at 9 p.m. until Mondays at 6 a.m. on the weekends of Jan. 17 and 24, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Workers will replace the existing bridge deck surface on the bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125.

The contractor, Gibson & Associates, will grind the current deck surface and replace it with a latex concrete pavement.

The stretch was damaged after multi-vehicle crashes that closed the span for two days.

Three chemical tanker trucks, two cargo trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved in a series of crashes on the bridge in August 2019.

The first crash involved two 18-wheelers and one vehicle, and slowdowns due to a stopped vehicle triggered two other crashes in the area.

Officials said the wrecks caused some of the surface concrete to crack and flake off.

After inspections officials said at the time that, despite the accidents, the bridge was structurally sound.

At the time the bridge was the site of 1,183 accidents since 2014, resulting in 13 deaths.

The work is expected to be finished by Jan. 27.

Motorists are encouraged to use a detour route via La. Hwy. 415 to U.S. Hwy. 190 to I-49 and back to I-10.