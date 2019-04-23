Today in The Rundown: LaToya Cantrell pushes for bills opposed by hospitality industry, House bans NDAs for state sexual harassment settlements and more Louisiana politics news.
The News
New Orleans: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell played hardball with hospitality industry officials Monday by trying to have a legislative committee pass measures opposed by the industry that would provide money for the city’s road and drainage needs. https://bit.ly/2UAvu09
Sexual harassment: The Louisiana House on Monday unanimously approved a bill that would ban the state from silencing victims of sexual harassment if the case is settled using public funds. https://bit.ly/2Uyw8Lx
Veggie meat: The Louisiana Senate unanimously approved a bill that would ban companies from calling their products things like veggie "meat" or cauliflower "rice." https://bit.ly/2Du75Ds
Roads: A Senate committee killed a bill that would have diverted the 0.45% budget-stabilizing sales tax hike passed by lawmakers last year to infrastructure projects. https://bit.ly/2VVZN2C
Tampons: A proposal to exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from the state's sales tax passed its first hurdle, winning approval from the Senate tax committee. https://bit.ly/2GA3oy1
Seat belts: The failure of car and truck drivers and passengers to wear seat belts could be entered into evidence when damages are assessed under legislation that breezed through the Louisiana House on Monday. https://bit.ly/2UVjBX
Schools: Two weeks into the legislative session, a split is developing between public school advocates and those who contend early childhood education and care is an urgent need. https://bit.ly/2Pr9ow8
Tax refunds: More than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments Louisiana made last month have been recovered. https://bit.ly/2KVWs2C
Gleason: A House committee approved a bill to let Louisiana residents buy Team Gleason Foundation license plates to help the former New Orleans Saints player in his fight against ALS. https://bit.ly/2IA1bFg
