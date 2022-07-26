A $52 million project to revamp the exit at College Drive for westbound motorists is now set for completion in late summer of 2023, state officials said Tuesday.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation, said last week he thought January of 2023 was a feasible target date barring repeated weather delays because of possible hurricanes.
But officials involved in the work said a combination of previous weather stoppages and supply chain issues have pushed the latest completion time to late summer next year.
No specific month was offered in the latest update.
The work was originally set to be done by Nov. 30 of this year.
The project is aimed at making it easier and safer for westbound motorists on Interstate 10 to exit at College Drive.
Travelers now have to cross multiple lanes of traffic, and traffic from I-12 merging onto I-10, to reach the exit.
The overhaul will mean travelers only have to cross a single lane to reach College Drive.
About 17,000 westbound motorists use the exit daily and around 78,000 cars and trucks travel between the split and College Drive each day.
The work is one component of a plan to widen I-10 from La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the split.