Louisiana voters head to the polls in less than a year to decide whether Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a second term in office or if they want to elect a new governor for 2020.

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South and the only Democrat elected to statewide office in Louisiana, took office facing a significant state budget shortfall that threatened deep cuts to higher education and health care. Seven special sessions and three regular legislative sessions later, the state finished its most recent budget year with a surplus, thanks largely to an increase in the state sales tax that lawmakers approved.

With the state’s fiscal woes largely settled, what would you like to see Louisiana’s governor – whoever wins this fall – focus on in the next four years? What issue will be on your mind on Election Day?

