One day before the primary election in the 1995 governor’s race, I handed Buddy Roemer a cell phone on a whim and asked if he would speak to my sister Alison. He was standing on a roadway in north Louisiana, making a last-minute bid for votes.

Within seconds, I could hear Buddy laughing as he wished Alison happy birthday. When he returned the phone to me, she was laughing, too.

Buddy’s death on Monday got me thinking about our many encounters over the past 32 years. During that time, I covered him when he was governor, when he ran for re-election in 1991 and lost, and when he lost again in 1995. In the following years, I saw him often.

In 2014, after he had called it quits in politics, his family asked me to edit what became “Scopena: A Memoir of Home.” Published in 2016, it tells his story of growing up on a massive cotton and corn farm in Bossier Parish called the Scopena Plantation. More than anything, the book is an homage to his parents, who put an unusual emphasis on educating their five children at a young age and schooling them to be good citizens.

Buddy took the lesson to heart. He was elected to Congress in 1980 and as governor in 1987 and set his sights on being elected president.

One memory today strikes me: Politicians told me time and again how they found Buddy to be difficult.

But I always found him likable, even when he was irate at me because of my work.

I first met him in 1989 after I had joined The Times-Picayune as a reporter. He was governor, and I went to cover him at a press conference. I smiled as he teased the other reporters before the formal event began.

Buddy liked to rib reporters, I would learn.

“You da man!” he would shout after someone said something funny.

But when he got mad, at least with me, he did it in a clever way.

At one press conference, when I was questioning him aggressively, he stopped me short by saying, “Bridges, why don’t you get a shave and a haircut”?

He was right. I needed both.

One night during the 1995 race, he gave a speech near my home in New Orleans. After he was done, I mentioned that friends were coming over for dinner. Did he want to join us?

He kept us laughing for a couple of hours as he told stories about dealing with President Ronald Reagan during his years in Congress.

Unlike the typical self-absorbed politician, he took time that night to ask questions of everyone at the table.

Whenever Buddy talked about the latest idea that had impressed him, he would stop and say, “Woooooow!” And he would look at you closely to make sure that you understood the significance of what he was describing.

But he was never pedantic. I never tired of talking with him.

Buddy had a genuine thirst for knowledge that came from his parents. As he told me while we worked on Scopena, he was assigned books at Harvard that he had read as a child at home.

Not surprisingly, he was a voracious reader as an adult. As I reported in one article for The Times-Picayune in 1991, he even took a book to a Saints playoff game. That story got him in trouble.

It was an example of his quirky side, one that made him seem more human than many politicians I’ve covered. They always seem to be on message.

John Pope, a colleague of mine at The Times-Picayune, still remembers how Buddy returned a call to me one day and Pope took a message. “It’s R-O-E-M-E-R,” he said earnestly, as if Pope didn’t know how to spell the governor’s last name.

Raymond Strother, his outside media consultant, marveled that when Buddy went to a favorite Baton Rouge restaurant, Superior Grill, he would sit where he couldn’t be seen, with his back to the room. All other politicians Strother had known would have sat facing the crowd to glad-hand them.

In retrospect, I think the constant scrutiny Buddy received as governor wore him out. He didn’t have his heart in winning re-election in 1991 when Edwin Edwards avenged his defeat to Buddy from four years earlier.

The fire had returned in 1995. One day Buddy and I were flying in a small plane back from a campaign event, and he sketched out to me what he wanted to do if he won. He was ready to lead, I thought. Voters disagreed, however.

On Friday, I told Alison that he had died.

“What a shame,” she said.

We talked about the 1995 phone call.

“He was totally cracking me up,” Alison said. “I didn’t expect him to josh around with someone he didn’t know and do it so spontaneously.”

Edwards was funnier. But Edwards was like a stand-up comedian. His humor came from quips and rejoinders.

Buddy was funny because he seemed to enjoy other people – as long as they weren’t politicians.