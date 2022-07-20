Trina, set our father free!
That’s the public plea issued by the adult children of the late Edwin W. Edwards, who are asking his widow Trina to take his cremated ashes, currently at her home, and return them to the funeral home.
Anna, Stephen and Victoria Edwards would like to see the four-time governor’s ashes be buried next to their mother, Elaine, at Resthaven cemetery in Baton Rouge. Edwin Edwards’ remains were there until Trina, without telling them, dug him up in October and had him cremated.
She initially placed his ashes on her nightstand, but now has them in her living room, she said in a radio interview last week, on the one-year anniversary of Edwin Edwards’ death at 93.
In a telephone interview, Trina expressed little interest in acceding to the wishes of her former stepchildren, who are all at least 20 years older than her and have been scathing in their comments about her after their father’s death.
“Until I decide where the ashes will be permanently placed, they will remain with me,” Trina said. “I have every intention of eventually displaying Edwin’s ashes in a public place, and they are welcome to contact me directly about it if that is their actual desire. But since they haven’t, I can only assume this is just another excuse to bash me in the press.”
In last week’s interview with talk show host Jim Engster, Trina, 43, disclosed her serious relationship with John Alario, the former House speaker and Senate president who was close to Edwin Edwards.
Alario, 78, said he and Trina now share a house he recently bought in Baton Rouge.
Trina’s decision to discuss her relationship with Alario – she even said she would say yes if he proposed to her – prompted the three Edwards children to go public with their wish about their father’s ashes.
Stephen Edwards did not throw barbs at Trina, as she expected.
“My sisters and I are pleased that Trina has moved on,” he said. “We all know John Alario, and we hold him in high regard. We all hope they are as happy as she and my father were. Now that she has moved on, I would plead to her and request that she return my father’s remains to the funeral home so we can have him interred next to my mom. I’ve had people from all over the state say that when they go to Baton Rouge, they would like to have a place where they can pay their respects.”
Edwin and Elaine Edwards, high school sweethearts in Marksville, were married during his political rise and during his first three terms as governor. In all, they were together for 40 years before their 1989 divorce. Edwin Edwards went on to marry Candace Picou, but divorced her after he went to prison in 2002 following his conviction of political corruption.
Edwin Edwards met Trina after she wrote to him in prison, and she then began visiting him regularly. They married in 2011 after his release and have an 8-year-old son, Eli.
Even during Edwin Edwards’ two later marriages, Elaine Edwards remained an important figure in his life until she died in 2018, his older children say.
“He and my mom stayed close and spoke a lot on the phone,” Stephen Edwards said.
He said his father, at various points, expressed a desire to be buried in Marksville (where he grew up), in Crowley (where he got his political start and where his brothers are buried) and at the Port Hudson National Cemetery (Edwards served as a Navy pilot at the end of World War II).
“But he never spoke about being on anybody’s mantlepiece,” Stephen said, adding he didn’t attempt to pass along his wishes directly to Trina because “there’s too much bad blood.”
The three older Edwards children – they are estranged from their brother David – went public with their dismay at Trina’s decision to freeze them out of the funeral plans a year ago and to have their father cremated 10 weeks later, saying the idea of cremation had horrified him.
Then, Trina Edwards said that the decision was best for her and Eli.
“I just decided I wanted to bring him home,” Trina said. “I felt a sense of relief the second they brought him back.”
Contributing to the enmity between the Edwards children and their father’s widow: Victoria Edwards has filed a legal challenge to her father’s 2017 will, which gave his assets to Trina and Eli.
Capitol news bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report.