Early voting is underway in Louisiana in the statewide and legislative races, and turnout has been brisk in the first few days. Early voting runs through Saturday and Election Day is a week later.
Go to GeauxVote.com to get voter details, including polling locations.
Check out The Advocate's guide to what's on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area.
Check out Nola.com's guide to what's on the ballot in the New Orleans area.

The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 9
Days until runoff: 44
Days until inauguration: 112
The News
Governor's race: With Election Day less than two weeks away, Gov. John Bel Edwards says he's confident he's getting a second term. http://bit.ly/2o1pUJO
LAGov Trump: After publicly staying on the sidelines for much of the Louisiana governor's race, President Donald Trump tweeted out his support for the Republican candidates without picking between the two and bashed Edwards, who has sought to stay on friendly terms with the Republican president. http://bit.ly/2peSWFY
LAGov Republicans: Edwards' chief rivals in the election, businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, are trading barbs as they jockey for the chance to face Edwards in a runoff. http://bit.ly/2oJcEJG
LAGov Abraham: U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins joined Abraham on the campaign trail this week. http://bit.ly/2pyRtuu
LAGov Issues: Public safety has emerged as a key issue in the governor's race. http://bit.ly/2pyCNeR
Impeachment: Louisiana could have a potentially dynamic role as House Democrats continue an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump with these key players in the Congressional delegation. http://bit.ly/2nzlgSU
Ukraine: Examples of Louisiana officials jumping in to defend Trump from the latest misconduct accusations are already stacking up.
Treasury: The U.S. Treasury Department will expand efforts to pay out the nearly $26 billion in matured, unclaimed savings bonds that haven’t been claimed, after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy pressed the federal agency on the issue. http://bit.ly/2nHk7Jn
Transportation: Two government agencies are launching a survey of travel habits by Baton Rouge area motorists. http://bit.ly/2pz8c0J
Climate change: New Orleans' 2019 Climate Change Equity Report urges city agencies, nonprofits and individuals to work to reduce pollution and lower energy costs. http://bit.ly/2n5072Q
Jobs: The surprise closure of Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace this week has officials dealing with the fallout from the steel mill's sudden shuttering questioning whether it was designed to duck the company's obligations to its workers. http://bit.ly/2o4VsP1
Environment: A federal fund aimed at restoring Lake Pontchartrain is getting a boost that could help officials study the environmental impact of opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway. http://bit.ly/2o4WM4r
UNO: An anonymous $2 million gift will fund undergraduate scholarships at the University of New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2n6IwYt
Odd: A Florida woman who freed herself from a camel by biting its testicles at a Louisiana truck stop last month, making national headlines (and punchlines, including on SNL), talked to The Advocate about the ordeal. http://bit.ly/2n6EjnG
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House Study Committee on Public Private Partnership Financing meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
Governor's schedule
- 9 a.m. Signing memorandum of Understanding among several state agencies at Fibrebond Corporation in Minden.
- 10:30 a.m. Groundbreaking ceremony for the Center of Medical Education site at LSU Health Shreveport.
- 1 p.m. Shreveport public transportation system announcement at the SporTran administrative facility in Shreveport.
