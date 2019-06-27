BR.capitol.adv C886.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Advocate file photo of an upper part of the Louisiana State Capitol

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: Welcome back to the now weekly Rundown, where we will catch up up on all the latest political news. Today we have updates on Congressional Baseball Game, Louisiana pre-K, utilities, CBD and more Louisiana politics.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 107

Days until runoff: 142

Days until inauguration: 200

The News...

Congressional Baseball: Republicans and Democrats faced off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2NhXuap

Scalise: Read about Congressman Steve Scalise's efforts to come back two years after being shot. http://bit.ly/2N1QHkL

Pre-K: Education Superintendent John White says the state moving children off the child care waiting list marks a key step, it doesn't get the state close enough to fulfilling its promise to care for all of its youngest residents. http://bit.ly/2NgMz0r 

Border: Here's how Louisiana's delegation voted on proposals for a nearly $5 billion humanitarian aid package for migrants flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. http://bit.ly/2JlchMn

LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards recently hosted LSU's incoming freshmen football players for a dinner at the Governor's Mansion. http://bit.ly/2Je2Q1c

Utilities: Rural co-ops, which provide electricity for nearly half of Louisiana, are claiming in court that state regulators overstepped their authority in a March order that curbed benefits for board members. http://bit.ly/2Nqv8um

Local government: This year the state took the first step towards taking over the administration of more financially troubled towns than ever before, but Louisiana’s own money troubles kept state government from taking the second step. http://bit.ly/2Nj8YKG

CBD: Regulators have handed out the first permits to allow businesses to sell legal CBD products in Louisiana, as the state's new laws on hemp and CBD products take hold. http://bit.ly/2NgAqc6

The Lineup...

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. today in Room 1.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments