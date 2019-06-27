Today in The Rundown: Welcome back to the now weekly Rundown, where we will catch up up on all the latest political news. Today we have updates on Congressional Baseball Game, Louisiana pre-K, utilities, CBD and more Louisiana politics.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 107
Days until runoff: 142
Days until inauguration: 200
The News...
Congressional Baseball: Republicans and Democrats faced off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2NhXuap
Scalise: Read about Congressman Steve Scalise's efforts to come back two years after being shot. http://bit.ly/2N1QHkL
Pre-K: Education Superintendent John White says the state moving children off the child care waiting list marks a key step, it doesn't get the state close enough to fulfilling its promise to care for all of its youngest residents. http://bit.ly/2NgMz0r
Border: Here's how Louisiana's delegation voted on proposals for a nearly $5 billion humanitarian aid package for migrants flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. http://bit.ly/2JlchMn
LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards recently hosted LSU's incoming freshmen football players for a dinner at the Governor's Mansion. http://bit.ly/2Je2Q1c
Utilities: Rural co-ops, which provide electricity for nearly half of Louisiana, are claiming in court that state regulators overstepped their authority in a March order that curbed benefits for board members. http://bit.ly/2Nqv8um
Local government: This year the state took the first step towards taking over the administration of more financially troubled towns than ever before, but Louisiana’s own money troubles kept state government from taking the second step. http://bit.ly/2Nj8YKG
CBD: Regulators have handed out the first permits to allow businesses to sell legal CBD products in Louisiana, as the state's new laws on hemp and CBD products take hold. http://bit.ly/2NgAqc6
The Lineup...
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. today in Room 1.
