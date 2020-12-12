Before shutting down the medical facility at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center last month, Louisiana’s government shelled out more than $400,000 for each patient that arrived at the facility since April, representing about half of the total amount spent by the governor’s emergency division responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The high price tag was partly the result of severe overestimations of how many patients would use the facility, something on which government health officials say they are glad to have missed the mark. Four hundred sixteen patients wound up at the “step-down” facility from April to November. On most days only a handful were staying there.

In all, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration spent about $178 million to establish and run the facility as a safety valve of sorts for New Orleans hospitals that were on track to be overrun by COVID-19 patients, according to documents obtained through a public records request. That was a little more than half the $342.2 million in total spending from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency preparedness on the pandemic.

The money spent on the Convention Center project flowed to private contractors who landed the deals through a quick emergency bid process in the spring to provide staffing, construction, laundry services, meals and “mass fatality services” for the facility.

Among the top five most lucrative contracts for the endeavor, two went to firms that employed former high-profile state agency leaders who now serve as consultants in the private sector. Dynamic Construction, which the state paid $43.4 million to build the facility and install pods for patients, hired former National Guard head Glenn Curtis as a consultant.

Garner Environmental, a division of the Texas-based Ksolv group, counts former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson as a consultant. Edmonson resigned from the State Police amid a series of controversies at the agency in 2017.

The state paid Garner $9 million to establish and run a quarantine facility adjacent to the Convention Center, a project that lasted about a month. Nine patients stayed at the facility in all, according to Mike Steele, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

State ethics laws prohibit state agency heads from contracting with their former agency for two years after leaving office. The consulting work by Curtis and Edmonson is legal because the contracts are with GOHSEP, not the National Guard or State Police, plus Edmonson left the State Police more than two years ago.

The state made roughly $230 million in purchase orders associated with the facility. The documents and spending figures show the state has spent $178 million in all on the project. After entering a “warm status,” where the facility is offline but can be resurrected within 72 hours, the state anticipates paying $1.7 million in November and December.

Edwards’ administration has defended the Convention Center project, pointing to dire projections by health experts at the time that suggested New Orleans was set to run out of hospital beds as the pandemic raged in Louisiana. Eventually, the facility transitioned to welcome nursing home residents from facilities where outbreaks were happening.

"Operating with the best available data and information, the Governor did everything in his power to ensure that hospitals did not have to resort to crisis standards of care during the early days of the pandemic, both by reducing spread through mitigation measures while also increasing capacity to care for those who were sick," Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said in an email. "That we were able to flatten the curve before thousands of Louisianans were forced to seek treatment at this temporary facility is a testament to the hard work of many in the spring to slow the spread of COVID."

Dr. Joe Kanter, the head of coronavirus response for the state Health Department, said in a recent interview the Convention Center facility was not unlike those established in other states, which had similar experiences. The facilities were not well-equipped to handle patients with serious bouts of COVID-19, and therefore couldn’t relieve overwhelmed ICUs. At the time, officials were “looking at an armageddon-type scenario,” he said.

“It served its role well and I’m glad we never got to 1,000 beds in there,” he said. “We were projecting 1,000 additional COVID patients a day at the time during the peak. ... We didn’t know how well we would flatten the curve.”

For the companies who landed the work to run the Convention Center, though, the contracts proved lucrative.

The two lead managers for Garner Environmental running the quarantine facility outside the Convention Center were paid $15,669 and $14,129, respectively, for one week of work, documents show. The two were paid $148 an hour and $133 an hour and worked 12-hour days.

Dynamic Construction was initially slated to get $33.5 million for building the facility, but later got an additional more than $14 million to install pods and rent toilets and showers.

BCFS, a Texas staffing company, won the biggest contract, getting paid $89.9 million, records show. The New Orleans Advocate and WWL reported previously that nurses made $243 an hour, nurse practitioners made $328 an hour and doctors made $350 an hour, though some of that money went to their boss. Nurses, for example, said they ultimately received $95 an hour.

The state hired TPM Services, which billed former Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse as the lead on the project, for “mass fatality services,” in which the firm would transfer dead bodies to temporary storage sites, coordinate with medical providers and funeral homes and contact next of kin. The firm laid out a detailed plan for how it would handle the work.

The Health Department has touted the fact that no one died at the facility as a success; ultimately the Convention Center took in mostly elderly nursing home residents that were not facing severe bouts of the disease and who had been released from hospitals.

Edmonson, who said he does business development work for Garner, said in an interview his role on the Convention Center deal was largely to make sure the company was meeting the needs of the state, serving as a liaison with state officials. He said Garner has also inked deals with Louisiana and other states to provide personal protective equipment, thermometers and other pandemic-related items, as well as for hurricane recovery work.

“A big part of using Garner or OMI (another division of KSOLV) was because of the COVID cleaning that Garner or OMI could clean those facilities,” Edmonson said. The companies provided cleaning, laundry and other “wraparound services” for the facility, documents show.

Casey Tingle, the chief of staff at the governor’s emergency department, said in an email the quarantine facility set up by Garner was initially intended to increase capacity at isolation sites early in the pandemic.

He said Dynamic ultimately got more money because the scope of the project was increased; the firm was hired to build a second set of 1,000 beds and the contract was increased to include labor costs to install them. The “mass fatality services” provided by TPM Services, a New Orleans firm, aimed to “assist coroner’s offices in the region to ensure we maintained appropriate capacity,” Tingle said.

Garner sent the state its final invoice in mid-May, ending a deal that gave the state an isolation facility for nine patients for a month in exchange for about $9 million. The contract was for up to $12 million.

Other costs included $23.8 million to Excel Contractors, a construction firm; $4.6 million to Plexos Group for management of a warehouse; $1.9 million to Unispace of North America for medical cots; and $1 million to Pot O Gold Rentals for a handwashing unit.

The state Health Department decided to wind down the facility this fall after seeing the patient count remain low for months. For instance, in October, no more than four patients were at the facility at any given time, something Kanter attributes to nursing homes doing a better job of handling the virus.

Since then, the virus has surged in Louisiana, prompting the governor to institute new restrictions and fueling hospitalizations to near the summer peak of 1,600. Still, officials hope not to have to restart the facility, and the Convention Center is seeking to gain back some of the business it lost during the pandemic.

As hospitals feel the strain, health officials say they need staff for ICUs, not just beds in the Convention Center.

“This is the experience in every other city that has put up these medical monitoring places, is you can really care for a specific type of patient but when you get any more complex it really exceeds the capability of that type of setting,” Kanter said. “It never really was going to add ICU capacity. It was going to be an outlet valve and it was for low-acuity in patients and nursing home residents.”