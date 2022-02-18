A Senate leader has filed a new proposal to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports after a similar effort last year sparked a historic veto override attempt.

The measure, Senate Bill 44, will be considered during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.

The bill, called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," was filed by Senate President Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton.

It says girls or women's teams would be limited to students who are biological females.

"Having separate sex-specific teams furthers efforts to promote sex equality," according to the measure, Senate Bill 44.

A similar measure sponsored by Mizell won lopsided approval in the Legislature last year.

Backers said it was needed to prevent those born male from having an unfair physical advantage over those born female.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill, called it mean-spirited and said it could carry economic consequence, including the possible loss of the 2022 NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in New Orleans.

The override attempt won approval in the Senate but fell two votes short of the needed two-third majority in the House -- 68-30.