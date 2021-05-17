Charles Elson "Buddy" Roemer III died on Monday in Baton Rouge. A businessman from northwest Louisiana, Roemer served four terms in Congress before being elected governor in 1987. He lost his re-election bid in 1991 and another race for governor in 1995.

Here are reactions from the news of his passing:

+17 Buddy Roemer, Louisiana's former Democrat-turned-Republican governor, dies at 77 Buddy Roemer, who rode a message of reform in the 1987 governor’s race to vault over three challengers and “slay the dragon” — scandal-torn th…

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who got his start in politics as an aide to Roemer when he was governor

“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.”

“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards

“From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly represented the state he so dearly loved. His astute intellect led him to enter Harvard at the young age of 16, but he still returned to Louisiana, driven by a desire to serve. I am especially grateful for the balanced, pragmatic approach he took as governor during a turbulent time for our state’s budget. I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours in praying for Gov. Roemer’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Gov. Edwards has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gov. Roemer’s life and legacy on May 17, 2021, the day of his interment.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”

Cheron Brylski, longtime political consultant in New Orleans

There are leaders who figure greatly in your life, and Governor Buddy Roemer was one of those. It is not just the life-long friendships I developed with his family and extended family: Caroline Roemer, Chas Roemer, John Shirley...whom I admire and consider wonderful state leaders and activists that carry on his legacy.

But the man....one of the first to take environmental issues in Louisiana seriously, and pay the price for it from the oil and gas industry. And of course...his willingness to listen to a ragtag group of women who hoped he would veto the (at the time) worst anti-abortion legislation in the country. He did...and he paid the price by losing his next election to remain Governor.

In the end, the first woman Governor in Louisiana would undo that legacy...and sign the worst law anyway, to become active if Roe V. Wade is ever overturned.

In hindsight, I have often wondered if it was worth asking him to do this incredible act of courage for the group I was working with at the time. It cost us a Governor who was fighting a good cause on so many levels that might have changed the course of this state. In the end, he sacrificed for his principles and while I will ever be grateful for his courage...I have always wondered at the cost...to him, to our state. It was a painful political lesson about winning a battle and perhaps losing the war.

He never complained however. He never said it was a bad decision. He always stood tough.

I do and will miss Buddy Roemer, a Governor who would never remember me by name but whom I will always be grateful to for so many reasons.

LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack

"Buddy Roemer dedicated his life’s work to building a better Louisiana and led the charge for reform in state government. His passion and hard work will endure through the decades, and his accomplishments in both politics and business stand as a testament to his legacy. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization and all of LABI’s members are with his family during this time."

Check back for updates.