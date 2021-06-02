President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana Wednesday following torrential rain and flooding that swept through the state in mid-May.

The declaration unlocks federal aid to help the region recover from the severe weather that began May 17 and continued for several days. Five people died and close to 3,000 homes were damaged in the downpour that caused flash flooding in many areas across South Louisiana.

Biden's approval comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, wrote separate letters to the president last week requesting aid.

Edwards and Graves each noted in their letters that areas such as Calcasieu and Baton Rouge parishes have endured severe weather and catastrophic flooding in recent months and years — disasters that were only compounded by the recent storm.

“I want to thank President Biden for his quick approval of our request for a major disaster declaration, which will go a long way to help the thousands of people affected in Louisiana by quick and severe flash flooding that damaged homes and left five people dead,” Edwards said. “As people continue to recover, I encourage everyone who was affected … to register for FEMA aid."

Federal funding is available to affected people in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes. Support includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property loss and other recovery programs.

More aid may be available later if the state requests it following additional damage assessments. Graves said in a press release he will continue to urge for assistance for a handful of other parishes, including Assumption, Lafourche, Livingston and St. Charles.

Those affected in the designated parishes can apply for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.