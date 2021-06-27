More than 66 years after joining the state 's transit agency, Roland Babin is supervising the spreading of asphalt on a hot June morning in south Louisiana.

"I am on the road all the time," 84-year-old Babin said. "I love what I do. I am with the crew all the time."

Babin helps build, operate and maintain the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and he has done it longer than anyone in the history of DOTD, officials said.

He has worked under 13 governors and at least as many DOTD leaders.

Babin's Lafayette-based highway district includes eight parishes and he travels up to 15,000 miles per year.

+3 Louisiana getting $216M to connect New Orleans to Lafayette, other transportation projects Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday the state is getting $216 million in transportation aid from one of the federal stimulus bills, includi…

He is believed to be one of, if not the longest-serving state employee in Louisiana and may be among a select few who have worked in Louisiana government nationally for more than six decades.

"He is kind of an icon," said Bill Oliver, former district administrator for the Lafayette office.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson once good-naturedly challenged Babin — then in his early 80s — when he and others were filling bags to guard against flooding.

+3 Lawmakers approve biggest transportation hike in 37 years; 'Major milestone' The Legislature approved a sweeping bill Thursday that would gradually boost state aid for roads and bridges by about $300 million per year, w…

"He came up to me and said 'I bet I can shovel a little better than you can,'" Babin recalled Wilson saying.

"He was up there slinging gravel," Wilson recalled. "That is pretty impressive."

"He is not a paper-pushing administrator," said Wilson, who was born 14 years after Babin started work at DOTD. "He is a hands-on worker."

Chad Theriot, a DOTD mobile equipment operator, was at the asphalt-laying site with Babin last week crafting a staging area to hold up to 70 buses during storms.

Later in the day, Babin and others headed to a work site near Pecan Island in far south Vermilion Parish.

"He will grab a rake or shovel, he will work with us in all this heat, at his age and his position," Theriot said. "It doesn't bother him. He is on the road with us. He don't stop. He is with us every day. Every day."

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Babin lives in St. Martinville. He joined DOTD on June 2, 1955, as a summer employee.

Three months later, he became a full-time employee as a rod man — "the bottom of the totem pole" — at $180 per month.

In 1973 Babin moved from construction to maintenance at DOTD, and began keeping daily dairies that line bookshelves in his office with both work and personal entries.

Oliver recalled the time after the 2016 flood that state officials were trying to locate a sand pit.

Babin had written it down in one of his journals about 40 years earlier.

"He went to the right book," Oliver said. "Within two minutes he found that entry."

Babin's job title is Engineer Technican 7/Districtwide Maintenance Specialist.

Officially, that includes putting down asphalt, tackling large drainage projects and installing pipe. Unofficially, it includes training parish maintenance superintendents, foremen and equipment operators.

He is paid nearly $83,000 per year.

Babin's brother Teddy retired from DOTD in 2018 as an assistant district administrator after 51 years on the job.

Babin remains trim and active despite two knee replacements, hip replacement and recent cataract surgery that kept him from joining a state gathering of former DOTD secretaries in Baton Rouge.

He keeps a laminated list of birthdays for his four grown children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Two of his sons — he has three grown sons and a daughter — plan to retire after 36 and 37 years on the job.

"Can you imagine your children retiring before the father?" he asked. "Kind of weird."

Babin, whose wife of 56 years died a few years ago, said he has thought of calling it quits but shelved the idea.

"I said, 'You know what? I am going to stick with it. I don't have any hobbies. I don't hunt. I don't fish."

Of a five-mile stretch of highway in Iberia Parish that he and his crew had repaired, he said: "You see the end results."