Today in The Rundown: Services for Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana's 54th governor, begin today. Blanco, 76, died Sunday after a long cancer battle.
She will lie in state in the State Capitol rotunda today — the start of three days of events remembering the former governor's life.
“I encourage people to come out and take part in it," Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his monthly call-in radio show on Wednesday. "It’s a celebration of life.”
Rememberances begin with an interfaith service at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge, followed by an honor procession to the Capitol. A military salute will take place on the Capitol steps before a public visitation.
A second public visitation and prayer service will take place in Acadiana, followed by a Mass of Christian burial and private burial.
Edwards has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until after the funeral Mass.
“I was always just impressed by how strong she was,” Edwards said. “While she was fighting for her life, she was still fighting for the people of Louisiana.”
Edwards said Blanco was an inspiration and became an adviser of sorts to him as he navigated the governor’s office.
“I don’t know that anybody ever doubted her sincerity — the fact that she loved Louisiana, that she loved the people of Louisiana,” he said.
More details are available here: http://bit.ly/30oXo2N
Watch a video tribute to Blanco here: http://bit.ly/30oci9p
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 51
Days until runoff: 86
Days until inauguration: 124
The News
Supreme Court: Outlawing split jury verdicts would go against the U.S. Supreme Court’s previous guidance and would create havoc in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that have allowed such verdicts, according to a brief that AG Jeff Landry filed with the high court. http://bit.ly/30oCT6k
LA Gov: President Donald Trump could wield influence in the Louisiana governor's race, but U.S. Sen. John Kennedy hinted this week that it may not happen before the runoff: http://bit.ly/30lsg45
LSU: An employee of AG Jeff Landry who was on campus to speak to students online safety triggered the hours-long lockdown and SWAT response this week. http://bit.ly/30AgUcs
LSU: A deep dive into the troubling complaints against fraternities: http://bit.ly/30nba5L
New Orleans: Workers clearing out New Orleans’ underground drainage system found cars clogging pipes. Yes, cars. http://bit.ly/30zCNso
Medical marijuana: About 5,000 patients have received medical marijuana in Louisiana since the drug became available earlier this month. http://bit.ly/30sE70k
Medicaid: Despite an ongoing challenge to the contract awards, Louisiana's health department wants to continue negotiating terms with four companies chosen to manage Medicaid patient care, saying delays could put health services at risk. http://bit.ly/2ZiGOEy
Pre-K: Advocates of early childhood education won their first state funding increase this year but some of those gains have already been offset by a rising demand for services. http://bit.ly/30pkXIP
LA Gov: Rather than picking one candidate to endorse in the governor's race (or abstaining until the runoff like four years ago), LABI has endorsed both Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/30orVh1
2016 floods: FEMA is working with East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes to resolve issues over the NFIP. http://bit.ly/30mZqk1
Congress: The Trump administration is hoping lawmakers will prioritize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal when they return from August recess. http://bit.ly/2ZdBZwd
Tweet beat
Mourners attending the public visitation honoring Kathleen Blanco at the Louisiana Capitol tomorrow will see memorabilia from her time in office, her campaign and her family life. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/3VZGFGK9vY— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 21, 2019
Women's Caucus Statement on the Passing of Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco https://t.co/0w2dbIH7lc via @constantcontact #lalege— LLWC Foundation (@LLWCFoundation) August 21, 2019
Flags across the state remain at half staff until August 24 to honor Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. While she will be greatly missed, the legacy she leaves behind because of her work on behalf of Louisiana will live on for generations to come. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/IoyveZL28M— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 21, 2019
In this December 2005 interview with @lpborg, Gov. #KathleenBlanco reflects on the devastating one-two punch of #HurricaneKatrina & #HurricaneRita and discusses the ongoing recovery efforts: https://t.co/ig5VKumCwr #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/n2t78f3PZH— LDMA (@LDMArchive) August 21, 2019
The people of Louisiana were indeed blessed by the selfless service of Governor Kathleen Blanco for many years. She lived a remarkable life of strength and grace. We will all miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/Q11yDzMfYa— Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) August 20, 2019
.@donnabrazile always felt a special kinship with former Gov. Kathleen Blanco since they were born on 12/15. Donna texted me on Kathleen's passing: "I am beyond sad. She meant more than anything to Louisiana women and she died on the 99th anniversary of suffrage" #lalege #lagov— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) August 18, 2019
We are starting a new Facebook Live series- LADOJ LIVE this Friday Aug 23rd, to help you learn more about our office & how we are protecting Louisiana! Follow us on FB & view the event info here: https://t.co/D5rBYwry2P #lalege #lagov— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) August 20, 2019
Continuing his recess trek across the Midwest, @SteveScalise did some fundraising in Indiana this week for @RepJimBanks: https://t.co/QEMft7rIIAScalise has been spending his break campaigning to try to win back the US House for the GOP. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 21, 2019
.@SteveScalise was in Minnesota this week with freshman Rep. @JimHagedornMN, who is seen as a top target for Democrats in 2020: https://t.co/h0upnNrCLz— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 20, 2019
It's official: Barbara Norton will no longer be in the #lalege. An iconic Norton moment from the House floor: https://t.co/vSoJHlVd7l https://t.co/Pvggu3GW4l— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 19, 2019
Y'all. I am honored and humbled to be endorsed by @VictoryFund. If you ever wanted to know pretty much everything about me, read this piece from @thedailybeast! #lalege https://t.co/TeO367SX66— Evan J Bergeron 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@EvanJBergeron) August 20, 2019
A list that Louisiana is on the better end of, coming in at No. 14. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/X0kHHqd7FE— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 19, 2019
$5000/person @DocAbraham fundraiser next week will feature @KarlRove. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/wNtiefXhvq— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 21, 2019
Super stoked about this and honored to have been selected: @NatPress names 21 journalists as Paul Miller fellows https://t.co/LZO7mceHbW— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 19, 2019
