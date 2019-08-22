blanco.081919_022.JPG
Today in The Rundown: Services for Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana's 54th governor, begin today. Blanco, 76, died Sunday after a long cancer battle.

She will lie in state in the State Capitol rotunda today — the start of three days of events remembering the former governor's life.

“I encourage people to come out and take part in it," Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his monthly call-in radio show on Wednesday. "It’s a celebration of life.”

Rememberances begin with an interfaith service at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge, followed by an honor procession to the Capitol. A military salute will take place on the Capitol steps before a public visitation.

A second public visitation and prayer service will take place in Acadiana, followed by a Mass of Christian burial and private burial.

Edwards has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until after the funeral Mass.

“I was always just impressed by how strong she was,” Edwards said. “While she was fighting for her life, she was still fighting for the people of Louisiana.”

Edwards said Blanco was an inspiration and became an adviser of sorts to him as he navigated the governor’s office.

“I don’t know that anybody ever doubted her sincerity — the fact that she loved Louisiana, that she loved the people of Louisiana,” he said.

More details are available here: http://bit.ly/30oXo2N

Watch a video tribute to Blanco here: http://bit.ly/30oci9p

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 51

Days until runoff: 86

Days until inauguration: 124

The News

Supreme Court: Outlawing split jury verdicts would go against the U.S. Supreme Court’s previous guidance and would create havoc in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that have allowed such verdicts, according to a brief that AG Jeff Landry filed with the high court. http://bit.ly/30oCT6k

LA Gov: President Donald Trump could wield influence in the Louisiana governor's race, but U.S. Sen. John Kennedy hinted this week that it may not happen before the runoff: http://bit.ly/30lsg45

LSU: An employee of AG Jeff Landry who was on campus to speak to students online safety triggered the hours-long lockdown and SWAT response this week. http://bit.ly/30AgUcs

LSU: A deep dive into the troubling complaints against fraternities: http://bit.ly/30nba5L

New Orleans: Workers clearing out New Orleans’ underground drainage system found cars clogging pipes. Yes, cars. http://bit.ly/30zCNso

Medical marijuana: About 5,000 patients have received medical marijuana in Louisiana since the drug became available earlier this month. http://bit.ly/30sE70k

Medicaid: Despite an ongoing challenge to the contract awards, Louisiana's health department wants to continue negotiating terms with four companies chosen to manage Medicaid patient care, saying delays could put health services at risk. http://bit.ly/2ZiGOEy

Pre-K: Advocates of early childhood education won their first state funding increase this year but some of those gains have already been offset by a rising demand for services. http://bit.ly/30pkXIP

LA Gov: Rather than picking one candidate to endorse in the governor's race (or abstaining until the runoff like four years ago), LABI has endorsed both Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/30orVh1

2016 floods: FEMA is working with East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes to resolve issues over the NFIP. http://bit.ly/30mZqk1

Congress: The Trump administration is hoping lawmakers will prioritize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal when they return from August recess. http://bit.ly/2ZdBZwd

