While still busy, the phone lines to apply for disaster food stamps have calmed down considerably on Thursday.
During first couple of days of the three-week application period, so many phoned in to apply – at a rate of 350 calls per second some of the time – that the 1,500-line system quickly bogged down leading to dropped calls or long wait times before one of the 700 staffers could pick up.
Still, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has managed 41,509 calls Monday through extended hours on Friday and Saturday.
The new extended hours for all last names (A-Z) living in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana parishes, is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
DCFS expects 185,000 Louisiana residents eventually will file now that the federal government have relaxed rules to make available food stamps to some families who ordinarily make too much money but who suffered substantial storm damage. The change in rules temprorarily include expenses from Hurricane Ida in the income calculations that determine whether a household qualifies for food stamps.
A tsunami of calls led to a flood of criticism as people tried and failed to make the connection necessary to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, D-SNAP. On Moday, the first day of applications, the wait time was 2 hours 21 minutes for those lucky enough to get through. The wait time was down to 39 minutes on Wednesday.
“While we are still seeing with a large volume of calls, the average wait time for those calling in has significantly improved,” said Sean Ellis, DCFS deputy communications director on Thursday. “We continue to work with the vendor’s technical team to handle the technical issues that come up.”