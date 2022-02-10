House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said Thursday he has named an eight-member bipartisan committee to study events surrounding the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene while in State Police custody, a move Schexnayder said was prompted in part by Gov. John Bel Edwards' comments on the controversy.
"The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust," Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said in a statement. "That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter."
In a statement a few hours after the speaker's announcement, Edwards said he welcomes the probe "and hope that this will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene's death never happens again."
State Police initially said Greene died in a crash after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana on May 10, 2019. It was later revealed that after the crash, troopers beat, dragged and shocked Greene until he became unresponsive and died.
Text message to the governor
The Associated Press reported last month that the governor received a text message from the superintendent of State Police hours after Greene's death that said there was a "violent, lengthy struggle" with troopers.
The message did not say how Greene died or identify him by name.
Schexnayder said earlier this month that the AP story showed the governor took part in a possible cover-up that warranted an investigation.
He also said Edwards told him in June that there was no need for a legislative investigation because "Greene died in a wreck," according to the AP story.
At a news conference a day later, Edwards denounced the speaker's comments, said he had never privately or publicly made such a statement and said many of the comments about his role were "categorically false."
He said he first viewed body camera video of the State Police encounter with Greene on Oct. 9, 2020, and has since forcefully and repeatedly denounced the episode.
However, the formation of the select committee means the issue will remain in play at the State Capitol for now, with the potential for politically-charged and emotional testimony.
'No crime should be ignored'
The review committee will be chaired by House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma. Others on the panel are Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge; Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans; C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville; and Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.
The speaker said the committee will meet and take testimony after the special session on redistricting, which could last until Feb. 20.
He said the study is needed because of "new revelations" in the case and statements by Edwards in his news conference. Schexnayder did not spell out specific concerns.
"No crime should be ignored; no cover-up will be tolerated," Schexnayder said.
Edwards said he agrees with the speaker's call for transparency and noted Greene's death is the subject of multiple state and federal probes.
"I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene's death," he said.
"Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true."
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who said last week the issue might warrant attention from senators, said Wednesday an ongoing investigation of State Police operations might be the vehicle to examine any new questions that have arisen.
Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, chairman of that panel, said the Senate inquiry may be extended beyond the one additional meeting planned now "to look at some more specific incidents" involving State Police, including the Greene case.
Magee said panel members "understand the seriousness of this issue and hope to bring some closure to the family and the public at large in this matter."
Shortly after the announcement the president of the National Bar Association, which includes about 67,000 Black lawyers and judges nationwide, said Edwards should resign and said the governor "was very much involved in the cover-up after Ronald Greene was tragically killed."
Carlos Moore, who leads the group, told reporters at a Zoom news conference that the newly-aired text messages showed that, despite claims to the contrary, Edwards' office was "intimately involved" in the investigation of Greene's death and in regular contact with district attorneys and U. S. attorneys handling the probe.
Moore said regardless of political party "If you do wrong you should be held accountable."
Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, holding a box that she said contained the cremated remains of her son, praised "whistleblowers" who have spoken out since his death.
"My son knew he wasn't going to walk away," she said. "That weighs heavy on me."
One of Greene's sisters, Dinelle Hardin, echoed her mother's earlier call for Edwards to quit his post.
"Two and a half years is way too late for you to speak out and to show some concern," she said.
"The blood of Ronald Greene is stained on your hands as well," Dinelle Hardin said of Edwards.
The state Democratic Party, with qualification, praised Schexnayder's decision to set up a bipartisan panel.
"I hope this investigation prompts the much-needed changes in law enforcement offices across our state," Katie Bernhardt, chairperson of the party, said in a statement.
"We have a long history of brutal mistreatment and violence against Black Louisianans in our enforcement systems. It is long-since time to demand and ensure our law enforcement offices protect and serve all people in Louisiana."
Bernhardt added, "I urge our legislative leadership to make sure political games do not consume this investigation."
Justice 'will be served'
Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge earlier this week that he expected more attention to events surrounding Greene's death.
"We do know that a further investigation is going to occur," Pierre said. "We're confident that once the investigation is complete that justice will be served for the Greene family."
