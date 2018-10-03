WASHINGTON — The fight on Capitol Hill over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, and the handling of sexual assault allegations against him, has brought out plenty of partisan insults and name calling.
Louisiana’s John Kennedy might’ve hurled the most unlikely — and bizarre — barb of all.
There are a few Democrats who’ve worked in good faith, Kennedy told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night. But the oft-quotable first-term Republican senator had damming and extreme words for unnamed others: “I’m not sure they have a soul.”
“I don't think their mother breast-fed them,” Kennedy told Carlson as the talk-show host smirked. “I think they went right to raw meat.”
.@SenJohnKennedy on some of his Democratic colleagues: "It isn't about searching for the truth, it's about winning … it doesn't matter who gets destroyed." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/Z6UhRBXvmf— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2018
Kennedy has alleged — on Carlson’s Fox News show and in interviews with The Advocate — that Democrats have manipulated the allegations against Kavanaugh for political purposes and turned the confirmation process into “an intergalactic freakshow.”
For many Senate Democrats, Kennedy claimed in the Fox News appearance, “it isn't about searching for the truth. It’s about winning. Just win, baby, win.”
The FBI is investigating the allegations against Kavanaugh, a probe that’s expected to wrap up no later than Friday. One accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday, recounting how Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her to a bed, groped her and muzzled her screams at a high school gathering in the 1980s.
Kennedy has said he’s convinced by Kavanaugh’s denials and doesn’t believe the allegations against him. Kennedy called Ford’s testimony sincere — “I do believe that something very, very, very bad happened to Dr. Ford and I am very sorry” — but insisted she was clearly mistaken when she named Kavanaugh with certainty as her attacker.