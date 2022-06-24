State leaders Friday held groundbreaking ceremonies for a $463 million project that will elevate 8.3 miles of La. 1 between Golden Meadow and Leeville.
Once the work is done 19.3 miles of the highway will be elevated between Golden Meadow and Port Fourchon.
La. 1 is a hurricane evacuation route and also services 17% of U. S. oil and gas production.
Port Fourchon handles nearly 90% of deepwater gas and petroleum extraction from the Gulf of Mexico.
"This corridor will provide relief for regional transportation needs, creating a resilient structure all while stimulating economic growth," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
U. S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, said the work is one of his longtime goals.
Scalise said the groundbreaking "is a significant step forward for our region's safety and the nation's energy security."
Federal officials in 2020 awarded the state $135 million, which is dedicated to the project.
Another $150 million is coming from the state's BP settlement after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The work is set to be finished by the end of 2027.
"More than 1,300 trucks and heavy vehicles travel the La. 1 southern corridor daily to support port activity and energy production," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said.
"Elevating La. 1 solves the challenges presented when port activity comes to a halt because of flooding on the existing at-grade highway," Wilson said.