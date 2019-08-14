The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council's appointment of a new parish attorney wasn’t the close, and hotly contested, vote most council members had predicted.

Council’s appointment Wednesday night of Andy Dotson happened without any debate among city-parish leaders and was unanimously approved.

In a brief statement, Dotson thanked the council members for their confidence in his ability to lead the office going forward.

Dotson had been serving in the position on an interim basis for the past six months after the former parish attorney, Lea Anne Batson, resigned when some council members targeted her for removal in January.

"I just want to say thank you and that I look forward to continuing the work I already started in the office," Dotson said after he was appointed.

Dotson was scored the highest by the selection committee following a round of interviews of the five prospects that were vying for the job.

