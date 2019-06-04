capitolmug.adv HS 001.JPG
Gusts of wind blow the Louisiana state flag and American Flag near the State Capitol, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: The latest on the Louisiana Legislature efforts as session winds down; NFIP renewed through September; Sportsbetting proposal revived; Uber/Lyft bill makes it through; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 2

Days until election day: 131

The News

K-12: Ending a nearly two-month stalemate, the Louisiana Legislature on Monday approved legislation that authorizes $1,000 teacher pay raises and a rare $39 million increase in state aid for public schools. http://bit.ly/2KobYCp

NFIP: The National Flood Insurance Program that millions of people rely on has gotten another temporary extension, as members of Congress renew efforts to work out a long-term proposal. http://bit.ly/2Kur4GJ

Sports betting: The state Senate breathed new life into the effort to legalize sports betting by allowing a hitchhiker amendment, then approving Monday the newly revamped legislation. http://bit.ly/2Kq4m2e

Rideshare: After three years of trying, a bill to expand ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft statewide won final legislative approval Monday. http://bit.ly/2KmxEyG

Food: A bid to outlaw the labeling of "cauliflower rice” and other plant-based food products has cleared the Louisiana House and moved one step from the governor’s desk, over objections from vegetarian food sellers who argued it would confuse consumers. http://bit.ly/2KrqOrF

Media: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is joining a bipartisan push to help media outlets team up in the fight to get more ad revenue from Facebook and Google, which have profited for years off content created by other outlets. http://bit.ly/2KxfJWr

Transportation: A bill that provides nearly $700 million in road projects statewide neared final approval Monday when it breezed through the state Senate. http://bit.ly/2KmwTFQ

Medical marijuana: Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to legalize the growth of hemp and allow the sale of some CBD products, sending two pieces of legislation to the governor’s desk that would lay out a highly-regulated program in line with the federal farm bill. http://bit.ly/2Krr8Xp

ICYMI: Sen. John Kennedy is backing a federal effort to curb annoying robocalls. http://bit.ly/2KrqI3h

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 10 a.m., and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.

House Committees

  • Education meets upon recess in Room 1.

Senate Committees

  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets upon recess in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Tweet beat

