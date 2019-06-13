State Capitol file

Today in The Rundown: NFIP brings House Dems and GOP together; collection of online sales taxes will take longer than expected; JBE launches teachers roundtable tour; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until election day: 121

The News

Taxes: Putting together the software necessary to collect taxes on internet sales is taking longer than expected, so legislation sitting on the governor’s desk would extend by a year the drop-dead date for the state commission to gather the exact local taxes from out-of-state retailers. http://bit.ly/2IEhT3N

NFIP: House Democrats and Republicans came together Wednesday to praise a proposed five-year extension of the National Flood Insurance Program — a rare display of bipartisanship in a chamber normally fractured along party lines. http://bit.ly/2IxUQHS

LAGov: Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold the first in a series of round-table discussions with public school teachers and support staff after the Legislature approved his $101 million pay raise plan. http://bit.ly/2IQNkYX

NOLA: New Orleans has dramatically downsized its jail population and reduced the use of cash bail over the past decade — and now a coalition of advocacy groups wants the city to go even further. http://bit.ly/2ICafaf

Church arson: The suspect accused of burning three historically black St. Landry churches in a 10-day span, has been charged with hate crimes and other charges by a federal grand jury. http://bit.ly/2IaoST4

Health care: Louisiana's expansion of Medicaid three years ago — leading to about half a million people getting coverage — has made the state an outlier on insurance coverage. http://bit.ly/2IEViE5

OLOL: John Paul Funes, the former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, made his first federal court appearance since being charged by federal prosecutors and said he understood that he's facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering. http://bit.ly/2IHWab1

Tourism: A highway marker unveiled six months ago to honor blues singer-guitarist Buddy Guy, who was on hand at the ceremony to see his name added to the Mississippi Blues Trail, has gone missing after being knocked down by a car last month and the Pointe Coupee Parish Tourist Commission wants the marker back. http://bit.ly/2IEKsxZ

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a hurricane preparedness press conference with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and state officials at the 17th Street Canal Pump Station at 10 a.m.
  • On the campaign side, JBE will host a conversation with local teachers and support staff Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School Library at 3:30 p.m.

Tweet beat

