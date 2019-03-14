capitolmug.adv HS 001.JPG
Buy Now

Gusts of wind blow the Louisiana state flag and American Flag near the State Capitol, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: A former prison warden abruptly pleaded guilty to corruption this week; an LSU event examined hurdles that women face in Louisiana politics; BESE takes pre-session positions on teacher pay raises, pre-K and education spending; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 25

Days until election day: 212

The News

Prisons: Former Cottonport prison warden Nate Cain abruptly entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon on the third day of his federal trial on corruption charges, cutting the proceedings short as his ex-wife prepared take the stand to testify against him. http://bit.ly/2JbTTbT

LA Lege: An LSU event this week examined the roles women play in Louisiana politics and the hurdles they face. http://bit.ly/2JbTGp9

Congress: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican running for governor, sent a letter to the White House this week pitching Louisiana as a possible location for the new Space Command. http://bit.ly/2HgJ0DN

Death penalty: A hearing on the future of capital punishment in Louisiana resulted in little progress but prompted accusations of partisanship. http://bit.ly/2F8FzwR

Photos: One special crawfish was spared from the boil pot this week, thanks to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's annual crawfish pardoning ceremony. http://bit.ly/2O2SMKj

Parks: Former State Rep. Gene Reynolds has left his post as director of the Office of State Parks after eight months on the job. http://bit.ly/2HkfMUo

LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the university's ongoing basketball saga with coach Will Wade. http://bit.ly/2Ht3lVQ

Pre-K: Louisiana's top school board wants $86 million for early childhood education. http://bit.ly/2JbUmuH

K-12: After a rare pitch from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's top school board is backing his proposed $1,000 pay raise for public school teachers and a $39 million increase in state aid for public schools. http://bit.ly/2J8YZpf

Special schools: The former director of the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge is speaking out about her ouster amid what she deems a needless overhaul of the school. http://bit.ly/2JamLRS

Happening today

  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 1:30 p.m. in LaSalle Building.
  • Louisiana Bullying Awareness and Treatment Task Force meets at 2 p.m. in Capitol Room 1.
  • Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Capitol Room 5.

Tweet beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments