Today in The Rundown: A former prison warden abruptly pleaded guilty to corruption this week; an LSU event examined hurdles that women face in Louisiana politics; BESE takes pre-session positions on teacher pay raises, pre-K and education spending; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The News
Prisons: Former Cottonport prison warden Nate Cain abruptly entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon on the third day of his federal trial on corruption charges, cutting the proceedings short as his ex-wife prepared take the stand to testify against him. http://bit.ly/2JbTTbT
LA Lege: An LSU event this week examined the roles women play in Louisiana politics and the hurdles they face. http://bit.ly/2JbTGp9
Congress: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican running for governor, sent a letter to the White House this week pitching Louisiana as a possible location for the new Space Command. http://bit.ly/2HgJ0DN
Death penalty: A hearing on the future of capital punishment in Louisiana resulted in little progress but prompted accusations of partisanship. http://bit.ly/2F8FzwR
Photos: One special crawfish was spared from the boil pot this week, thanks to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's annual crawfish pardoning ceremony. http://bit.ly/2O2SMKj
Parks: Former State Rep. Gene Reynolds has left his post as director of the Office of State Parks after eight months on the job. http://bit.ly/2HkfMUo
LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the university's ongoing basketball saga with coach Will Wade. http://bit.ly/2Ht3lVQ
Pre-K: Louisiana's top school board wants $86 million for early childhood education. http://bit.ly/2JbUmuH
K-12: After a rare pitch from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's top school board is backing his proposed $1,000 pay raise for public school teachers and a $39 million increase in state aid for public schools. http://bit.ly/2J8YZpf
Special schools: The former director of the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge is speaking out about her ouster amid what she deems a needless overhaul of the school. http://bit.ly/2JamLRS
Happening today
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 1:30 p.m. in LaSalle Building.
- Louisiana Bullying Awareness and Treatment Task Force meets at 2 p.m. in Capitol Room 1.
- Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Capitol Room 5.
