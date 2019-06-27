WASHINGTON — Half of Louisiana's U.S. House delegation skipped the final vote Thursday on a $4.6 billion aid package for humanitarian relief on the U.S.-Mexico border after the chamber's Democratic leaders agreed to a version that passed the Senate with bipartisan support a day earlier.

Competing proposals emerge to address border crisis; See how Louisiana members voted WASHINGTON — The U.S. House advanced late Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency humanitarian aid measure meant to address increasingly dire conditi…

The House voted 305-102, with support from majorities from both Democrats and Republicans, after a day of behind-the-scenes discord among Democrats as more liberal members pushed back against agreeing with the Senate on a version that President Donald Trump said he will sign.

U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans; Ralph Abraham, R-Alto; and Mike Johnson, R-Benton, didn't vote on the proposal's final passage.

U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; and Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, voted in favor.

Scalise, the GOP's second-in-command in the House, had been relaying messages from the White House for several weeks about the dire need for emergency funding to address deteriorating conditions that met an influx of migrants along the border. On Thursday, Scalise blasted the Democrat majority after the bill's passage.

"To be clear: It was completely unnecessary for House Democrats to play games with this emergency funding," he said. "Democrats have not taken this border crisis seriously. Speaker Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants did not attempt a bipartisan solution and they waited until the last minute to pass partisan legislation that proved worthless."

Both of Louisiana's Republican U.S. senators — Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge and John Kennedy of Madisonville — voted in favor of the bill on Wednesday.

A group of Democratic hard-liners had wanted language in the measure that would have set improved standards for how migrants would be treated after they cross the border, following reports of horrific conditions in some facilities and news that many have been going without basic sanitary items like soap or toothbrushes.

"It's about more accountability and more standards that I think we all share," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said of the resistance to voting for the Senate version. "I don't know why anybody would be afraid of that."

In a letter to members of the House Democratic Caucus, Pelosi wrote that the decision to go along with the Senate version ultimately came down to preventing further lapses in funding.

"We will continue to fight for our values and priorities in our legislation and beyond," she wrote. "Our strongest ally in getting a better policy than that which was passed by the Republican Senate is public opinion. The American people constantly question, 'Why aren’t we doing a better job to respect the dignity and worth of the children, the children, the children?'"

Richmond wasn't able to comment on his absence. Johnson, chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, was one of several Republicans who urged Democratic leaders to bring the Senate version up for a vote. Abraham, who is one of two major Republican candidates challenging incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards in this year's gubernatorial race, missed several votes in Congress this week while campaigning and fundraising in Louisiana.