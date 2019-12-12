BR.veterans.111219. 0098 bf.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA, speaks during the Veterans Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Monday Nov. 11, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Veterans Day is an opportunity to celebrate America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy took part in a White House summit on child care and paid parental leave, featuring President Donald Trump and presidential adviser/daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday.

Other participants in the White House event will included U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Joni Ernst; U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Dan Crenshaw and Jackie Walorski; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; and representatives from the private sector.

Over the course of nearly three hours, participants discussed various proposals that have been put forth, as well as ideas that have been gaining momentum at the U.S. Capitol, including Cassidy's bipartisan proposal for a paid family leave program that would allow parents to pull down tax benefits when they take time off from work for a new child.

"Since taking office, this president has taken bold steps to make America the best place to work and raise a family," Joe Grogan, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters ahead of the summit. "With a growing workforce, access to affordable, high-quality child care and paid family leave is becoming even more important to our economy and to working families."

Stay tuned to The Advocate for updates on the event. It also will be streamed online at whitehouse.gov/live.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments