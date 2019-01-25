As the shut down of federal government extended into the 35th day with no end in sight, Louisiana officials made moves Friday to help out the state’s 5,858 federal employees.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the Louisiana Workforce Commission to immediately extend eligibility for unemployment benefits to the 1,500 federal employees who are required to continue working without pay while Congress and the president bicker over whether to build a wall along the southwest border with Mexico. Legally, those employees weren't allowed to apply because they were still on the job.
Meanwhile, a majority of the Louisiana Public Service Commission is asking private utility companies they regulate to forego disconnecting electricity from the homes of federal employees for not paying their monthly bills for the duration of the shutdown.
“Today marks the second pay period that approximately 6,000 federal workers in Louisiana have gone without a paycheck, and many of these dedicated employees have continued to report to work,” Edwards said in a press release.
Working without pay include employees of the U.S. Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at the airports.
The Monroe Regional Airport cancelled three flights Friday morning because not enough TSA agents were available to man security checkpoints.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission counted 424 furloughed individuals having applied for unemployment compensation, as of Thursday, 113 of whom received their first weekly payment. The maximum amount that can be paid in Louisiana is $247, according to the governor’s office.
The UI benefits will have to be reimbursed should the federal government agree, as it has said it would, to pay back wages once the shutdown is ended.
Colorado, California, Vermont, and the District of Columbia also are paying benefits to furloughed government workers.
“Federal workers have done nothing to deserve this hardship, and just this one step can help them get through it,” PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish, said Friday. He and a majority of his fellow regulators are asking for some flexibility from the utility companies.
He said utility bills make up a substantial part of the average American’s monthly cost of living, “so the power and gas and telephone companies can offer critically needed help to these Americans in need.”
