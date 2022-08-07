A Hammond man seeking to be the city’s next mayor is fighting to reverse his disqualification in the race after the address on his voter registration failed to match his home address.
Darryl David Smith filed his appeal after a state district court judge ruled in favor of a challenge to his candidacy by current mayor Peter Panepinto. Panepinto accuses Smith of being registered to vote in a different precinct than the one for which he claims a homestead exemption, which the mayor claims violates Louisiana laws on candidacy.
The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal will hold a hearing Monday on whether Smith is eligible to run for mayor, according to the Tangipahoa Clerk of Court’s Office.
Smith indicated on his voter registration that he lives in Precinct 40, though the parish assessor told the district judge Tuesday that Smith claims a homestead exemption at a residence in Precinct 44 outside the Oak Knoll Country Club.
Smith also listed on his notice of candidacy that his domicile address was an apartment at 1312 N. Oak St., though “no such address exists,” according to Panepinto’s petition — it instead leads to a leasing office for an apartment complex Smith owns.
It’s unknown if Smith, a Republican, made a clerical error or purposefully listed that address; his phone number on the Louisiana Secretary of State's website was disconnected, and his lawyer declined to comment.
Panepinto, also Republican, is running for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. Also running are two Democrats: “Johnny” Pecoraro and Tracy Washington Wells.