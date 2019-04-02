Louisiana's secretary of state hopes to restart efforts to replace thousands of voting machines this summer, after the last effort was derailed by allegations of improper bid handling.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday the replacement work won't be complete for the fall election, so his office will spend $2 million renting temporary machines.

Company won't sue Louisiana over voided voting machine deal The company whose multimillion-dollar contract award to replace Louisiana's voting machines was scrapped said Wednesday it won't sue over the …

Ardoin told the House Appropriations Committee he'll rent early voting machines for the October and November elections, when statewide and legislative positions are on the ballot. Ardoin's office will use spare parts to make sure the decade-old Election Day voting machines are running properly.

A contract award to replace Louisiana's voting machines was scrapped in October. The state's chief procurement officer said the secretary of state's office didn't follow legal requirements for the bid process.