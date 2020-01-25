WASHINGTON — While the U.S. Senate spent hours this week locked in a divisive impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that has bitterly pitted Democrats against Republicans.

But, across town, Mardi Gras was the only party that mattered to thousands of revelers from Louisiana.

The annual Washington Mardi Gras event, hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, stretched from Thursday through Saturday.

This year's attendees included Louisiana state lawmakers, city and parish officials and statewide office holders, as well as businessmen, lobbyists and other partygoers.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, was this year’s chairman, which comes with the duty of naming the king and queen: B&G Food enterprises CEO Gregory J. Hamer, Sr. of Morgan City and Southern Methodist University student Madeline Michele Noble of Lake Charles.

Red, White and Bayou: Louisiana takes over Washington for Mardi Gras celebration WASHINGTON — Impeachment is in full swing, but Louisiana is taking over the nation's capital with Washington Mardi Gras.

The event kicked off Thursday with the Louisiana Alive party — awash in purple lights — that featured fresh Louisiana shrimp and other seafood; live music, including U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise playing a washboard; as well as aerial hoop performers and performers on stilts. Attendees — Republicans and Democrats rubbing elbows — collected beads and hit up the open bars before decamping to after parties held at locations throughout the city into the wee hours.

Friday and Saturday nights, attendees dressed in tuxedos and glittery gowns, celebrated the court and circulated through hospitality suites sponsored by the Louisiana delegation's political action committees.

Upstairs, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was recently sworn into his second term in office, greeted attendees in his own suite.

An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people took part in the event this year.

The massive Mardi Gras party in the nation's capital started in the 1940s as a way for Louisiana expats and members of the Congressional delegation to continue celebrating the holiday even if they couldn't make it back to their home state.

But this year's festivities come at a time when the U.S. Senate is holding an impeachment trial for just the third time in history, beginning with a blistering late-night exchange between Trump's defense team and House Democrats serving as impeachment managers. The tense tit for tat prompted a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts.

"It is appropriate for me to admonish both the House managers and the President's counsel in equal terms," he said after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York and White House counsel Pat Cipollone exchanged harsh words.

Senators, who ultimately will vote whether Trump should be removed from office, are compelled to attend the hours-long sessions that stretched late into the evenings each night during the Mardi Gras festivities less than four miles away.

It forced U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, to have to skip much of the revelry.