State leaders Monday honored a sign specialist with the state Department of Transportation and Development who was killed on the job, and spelled out new safety measures designed to prevent future accidents.

The employee, Johnny Cole, was killed June 18 on La. Hwy. 563 near Ruston when he was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Cole, 49, is survived by his wife Rhonda, who attended the ceremony, and eight-year-old twins Zachary and Dakota.

A total of 46 DOTD employees have died on the job, including one last week.

Cole worked for the agency for 11 years and was based in the West Monroe area.

"It goes without saying that I wish we were not gathered here today," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said.

First Lady Donna Edwards noted that DOTD workers tackle jobs while cars and trucks zip by at high speeds.

"The regular offices of many of our DOTD workers are busy roadways in dangerous conditions, and we take the risks of their jobs seriously," Edwards said.

"As a wife and a mother my heart goes out to you," she said to Rhonda Cole. "You are in our prayers. You will continue to be in our prayers."

Wilson said that, while the job of Cole and others is dangerous, state officials are taking steps to make the work safer.

"The accident that ended the life of Johnny Cole was most tragic because it could have been prevented," he said.

"So after extensive research we are pushing to help ensure our employees in the field are as safe as possible with enhancements to their uniforms and equipment."

Wilson said there will be a "spotter" on two-person crews to watch traffic.

Safety cones, which come with alarms that will sound if hit, will be placed further behind the work site.

Wilson said those alarms could have provided a warning before Cole was struck.

He said the state is adding 70 trailers that support flashing arrows in work zones, and are designed to absorb the impact for cars and trucks that approach crews.

The state is also changing warning lights on DOTD trucks from red and amber to amber and green for increased visibility.

Flashing patterns will be updated and old lights replaced with LEDs.

Also, DOTD field employees will wear bright yellow/green safety vests rather than the orange ones used now.

Workers are also being reminded to wear their full uniforms.

Wilson unveiled a plaque to honor Cole's service that will be added to a marble slab at the east entrance of DOTD headquarters that lists department employees who have died on the job.

"I know he loved the DOTD family," Rhonda Cole told the group.