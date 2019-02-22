Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is heading to the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington, D.C. this weekend, where he is slated to take part in a panel discussion on disaster recovery.
Edwards, a Democrat who is up for re-election this year, is expected to leave Friday evening and return to Louisiana Sunday night.
While at the NGA meeting Sunday, Edwards, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, FEMA deputy administrator Pete Gaynor, California emergency services director Mark Ghilarducci and Justin Harding, who is chief of staff to the governor of Utah, will hold a panel discussion on recent experiences with disasters and how states can better prepare for preventing loss of property and life when disasters strike.
First lady Donna Edwards is scheduled to speak during an NGA panel discussion on child welfare on Saturday.