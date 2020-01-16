WASHINGTON — More than a year after the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement was hashed out, a final version is on its way to President Donald Trump.

Louisiana U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy both joined the bipartisan majority that supported the update to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

All of the U.S. House members from Louisiana also voted in favor of the USMCA deal when it came up in that chamber last month.

Congress enters final stretch of 2019; here's what lawmakers could wrap up, leave on the table for 2020 WASHINGTON — Congress is heading into its final week of 2019 with a laundry list of tasks to try to complete before the holiday break.

U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade pact expected to be priority for Congress this fall but still faces hurdles WASHINGTON — Louisiana's critical agriculture, energy and petrochemicals industries would likely get a big boost if Congress finalizes a new U…

The bipartisan-backed trade deal, which sat in limbo for several months as House Democratic leaders sought additional environmental and labor provisions, now heads to Trump for his signature, but it won’t immediately go into effect. Canada’s House of Commons still has to sign off on the agreement, which its expected to take up in the coming weeks.

Mexico approved it in December.

When finalized the deal is expected to boost Louisiana's critical agriculture, energy and petrochemicals industries.

“This is a landmark win for every American farmer, manufacturer and energy worker who does business with Canada and Mexico," Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said. "This deal leads to billions of dollars of growth in Louisiana’s top industries, which will directly benefit the people of our state."

Mexico is the top country to receive goods exported from Louisiana each year. The state exported $9.22 billion in goods there in 2018 and $3.57 billion to Canada.

“Louisiana ag producers will see increased market access for rice, cotton and grain,” Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said. “Nationwide, we will see benefits to many other agricultural products including dairy and poultry.”

The Trump administration had pushed USMCA, sometimes dubbed NAFTA 2.0, as a top priority in the lead up to the 2020 election.

The update to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement has been pitched as a way to strengthen the countries' global competitiveness.

Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto signed the agreement in November 2018, but it had to go through the legislative process.

USMCA would continue tariff-free status for American farmers to Mexico and Canada that they have under NAFTA and is expected to increase opportunities through changes to poultry and milk tariffs.

It also would protect the petrochemical industry from new tariffs that could hurt demand for chemicals from the United States and threaten investments — a move that advocates say would protect jobs — and streamline the framework for energy trade across North America.

Among other provisions in the NAFTA update, USMCA would increase requirements for automobiles to qualify for zero tariffs from 62.5 percent of components manufactured in one of the three North America countries to 75 percent. It also would require in three years that at least 40 percent of automobile parts to be made by workers who make at least $16 an hour. Both are seen as wins for the auto industry and auto workers.