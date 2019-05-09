Today in The Rundown: New Orleans news, Corps of Engineering advice, Equal Rights Amendment and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 28
Days until election day: 154
The News
Congress: Members of the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, with two Louisiana congressmen illustrating the escalating partisan battle between Democrats and Republicans over access to a report produced after a two-year investigation into the 2016 election. http://bit.ly/2J70OCd
Floods: Louisiana took attention during a hearing on the Corps of Engineers on Wednesday thanks to recent catastrophes. http://bit.ly/2J9BU52
Abuse: The State Senate wants to curb jailing alleged victims of sexual assault or domestic violence who are reluctant or unwilling to testify against their attackers. http://bit.ly/2Jc5uXm
Equal Rights: The state Senate has killed a proposal to make Louisiana the 38th and final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, a decades-old effort to enshrine in the U.S. Constitution language giving equality to men and women. http://bit.ly/2JaSamk
New Orleans: A multi-sided deal crafted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the New Orleans hospitality industry to help solve the city's road and drainage woes have easily cleared a key hurdle in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2JcROLJ
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 9 am. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.
House Committees
- None! It's budget day in the chamber.
Senate Committees
- Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon adjournment in Room F.
- Natural Resources meets upon adjournment in Room A-B.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon adjournment in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards will join South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon for an economic development event in Lake Charles at 10:30 a.m. in Lake Charles.
- At 4 p.m. JBE will hold a news conference update on the legislative session.
- At 8 p.m. JBE and first lady Donna Edwards are scheduled to attend LPB’s Louisiana Legends Awards Gala.
Tweet beat
#OnlyLouisiana #lalege #lagov https://t.co/2V9QESzQha— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 8, 2019
Here are the 29 senators who have joined Cassidy in introducing legislation to address tax issue for Gold Star Families. #lasen #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/S8sYh12iNS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 8, 2019
Great morning for some baseball practice. Big game coming up soon! #CongressionalBaseballGame ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1lTTFC1eLU— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 8, 2019
Happy State Employee Recognition Week from @LouisianaGov! https://t.co/czLTyovC1R #SERW2019 #EveryDayForEveryCitizen #lagov pic.twitter.com/IJtYHzJVDZ— State Civil Service (@LA_SCS) May 8, 2019
Was an honor to accept an award for @RepClayHiggins this morning (he was in DC) from @CWforA. As part of the award an “Encourager Award” was also given to the individual most encouraging to the winner. He chose his wife @BeccaHiggins76 who I could say nice things about all day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/56zJhZynUS— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) May 8, 2019
To all @theadvocatebr print subscribers trying to register digital access, this video is a great guide. https://t.co/KYdGeMNRbS— Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) May 8, 2019
Looks like Louisiana’s not the only state where lawmakers push debunked anti-vaccine theories #lalege #lagov https://t.co/nlWYxf5C5F— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) May 8, 2019
Here's the Senate vote that killed the Equal Rights Amendment ratification: https://t.co/8mvdbn5AQB#lalege https://t.co/BK36xl51Lk— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 8, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.