There were questions last month about if U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise would run for Louisiana governor, but now it seems that Scalise isn't challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards. It's TV chef Guy Fieri who should watch his back.
In a video that Scalise tweeted and tagged Fieri, nicknamed the 'Mayor of Flavortown,' the Jefferson Parish Republican cooked up a dinner of blackened redfish, gumbo and jambalaya from his Washington D.C. apartment. One of his roommates, U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota, acted as sous chef.
Representatives. Roommates. Redfish. #FourOnTheGrill @RepKevinBrady @RepErikPaulsen @RepShimkus— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 17, 2018
cc: @FoodNetwork @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/Qvco7PqUIh
The clips of Scalise touting the seasonings of Paul Prudhomme, showing off his culinary prowess and joking about his expired butter were all edited together with theme music and an intro that rivals Fieri's opening for his hit show 'Diners, Drives Ins and Dives.' Images of Scalise, Paulsen and other roommates, Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. John Shimkus, scroll on the screen before "representatives," "roommates" and "redfish" flash in front of video of burning flames.
It's unclear what The Food Network, which Scalise also tagged in the post, might make of the pitch video. The television channel airs Fieri's multiple shows.
Can't see video below? Click here.