If law enforcement experience is what voters are looking for in a successor to retiring Baton Rouge Constable Reggie Brown, the four candidates vying to succeed him have plenty to offer.

Gordon "Trey" Bargas, 47, retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department in April after spending 20 years on the force.

Riley Harbor III, 51, likewise retired from BRPD in July with 22 years with the department. He previously spent five years with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Leo LaMotte, 69, has retired twice, having left BRPD in 2004 after spending 27 years there and then retiring from the Baton Rouge Constable's Office in 2015 with 10 years of experience in that office.

Terrica Williams, 46, touts her 15 years of law enforcement experience with the Constable's Office, Sheriff's Office and state Department of Corrections.

Bargas is a Republican. Harbor, LaMotte and Williams are Democrats.

The constable's election, which is citywide, is Tuesday. A runoff, if necessary, would be Dec. 8.

Constable’s Office deputies are POST certified, having received Peace Officer and Standard Training, which gives them total law enforcement jurisdiction as they conduct their daily duties. Those duties include providing security for Baton Rouge City Court, running the city jail, and handling evictions, garnishments and warrants.

Bargas said he would like to see a more proactive Constable’s Office. “It’s not that they’re doing a bad job,” he said.

Bargas advocates improving the overall efficiency of the office, including using technology to bolster the garnishment and eviction processes. He also wants to help citizens recoup money they are owed in small claims court, saying court expenses shouldn't exceed the amount of money they are trying to recover.

“The poor and indigent don’t have access to justice,” he said.

Bargas proposes a task force to deal with deadbeat parents as a way to improve the garnishment program already in place. He also said he is not a proponent of a 24-hour city jail, saying a ticket or summons is a much better and cost-effective way to handle misdemeanor offenses.

Harbor, who has the endorsement of the retiring Brown, said his whole life has been one of service, including being a pastor in south Baton Rouge.

“Try to make the office more accessible to the people that it serves,” he said of one of his visions for the Constable’s Office.

Harbor said he would perform an assessment of the office if elected but doesn’t see the need for major changes.

“He brought that office a long way,” Harbor said of Brown. “Build upon whatever he has done.”

Harbor said he would never forget the people that the office serves.

“One thing I have in my heart is people,” he said. “People are our greatest value.”

LaMotte said constable officers are equipped with cars and uniforms and guns, but he doesn’t see them patrolling the streets of the city as much as he would like.

LaMotte said he wants to strengthen the Constable’s Office relationship with other law enforcement agencies such as BRPD and the Sheriff’s Office, and assist those agencies.

“The tools to do this are out there on the street,” he said, referencing how well-equipped constable’s deputies are today.

LaMotte also plans to target the thousands of outstanding warrants in the city. He said he would push for programs to handle resolving those warrants “without fear of arrest.”

“A lot of people are afraid to come to court because they may not have the money at the time,” he said, adding that contempt charges for failing to appear in court only add to the financial toll.

Williams noted she is the first woman to run for the constable's post.

“But I don’t want to be looked at for that reason,” she said. “I want to be seen as the candidate who has the training, the knowledge and the experience to lead this agency.”

Williams pledged to work with the City Court judges and court personnel to clear up the backlog of warrants – suggesting that an amnesty program could be one way to accomplish that goal.

She also pitched the idea of a junior deputy program, much like a big buddy program, “so we can help youth make the right choices … and become young adults.”

Williams also proposed body cameras for constable’s deputies as part of her vision for a transparent office. She said that would be for the protection of both the officers and the community.

Six candidates initially qualified for the constable’s race, but “Mike” Thomas and Ronald “Ron” Stevens withdrew.