In this June 27, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) ORG XMIT: WX401

 Wilfredo Lee

Welcome back to The Rundown, your weekly update on everything that's happening in Louisiana politics...

Several influential Democrats from Louisiana trekked to Detroit this week for the second round of Democratic presidential debates on CNN.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign, was there and appeared several times on CNN to preview Biden's plans for the debate stage and defend his candidacy.

State Rep. Ted James of Baton Rouge and New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who are co-chairs of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris' Louisiana campaign, both attended the debate at Harris' invitation.

And former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu debuted his new role as a political commentator for CNN, providing Democratic insight into the debate live from Detroit throughout the two-day debate schedule.

The next round of Democratic debates will take place Sept. 12-13 in Houston and will be hosted by ABC News and Univision. Expect Louisiana to have a visible presence at that one, as well.

Today in The Rundown: New laws take effect today; More on Mitch Landrieu's new job; the latest on medical marijuana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 72

Days until runoff: 107

Days until inauguration: 145

The News

LALege: Here are the new state laws that take effect today: http://bit.ly/2OuyD3z

Medicaid: Gov. John Bel Edwards marked the third anniversary of his expansion of the state’s Medicaid program by unveiling a study showing access to care improved. http://bit.ly/319CmF4

LA Demos: Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu debuted in his new TV gig with CNN this week: http://bit.ly/318CwfV

Congress: The U.S. House kicked off its August recess and the U.S. Senate is expected to depart D.C. in the coming days. Here’s what Louisiana’s delegation has planned for the break: http://bit.ly/313JIdu

Pharma: After months of delays, medical marijuana will soon be available in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/314DkCE

LAGov: The RGA has released a second ad in the governor’s race – this one targeting Gov. Edwards on tax hikes. http://bit.ly/311tQbg

Angola: Recent attempts to settle a 2015 lawsuit alleging woefully inadequate inmate medical care at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola haven't produced a resolution, but a federal magistrate says both sides will continue to talk. http://bit.ly/317Ny5m

Disaster safety: Nursing homes in New Orleans must follow additional safety guidelines aimed at better protecting residents during disasters under a new law. http://bit.ly/2LHjcmp

Kennedyisms: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy slammed the Democratic debate and was rewarded a supportive tweet from President Trump for it. http://bit.ly/31fRYY3

Happenings

At the Capitol

  • Public Retirement Systems Actuarial Committee meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council meets Monday at 1 p.m. in Room E.
  • Council on Watershed Management meets Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 5.

Elsewhere

  • Joint Natural Resources meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Larose.

  • Peter Claffey, the new executive director of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon on Monday, July 29.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

