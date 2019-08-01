Welcome back to The Rundown, your weekly update on everything that's happening in Louisiana politics...
Several influential Democrats from Louisiana trekked to Detroit this week for the second round of Democratic presidential debates on CNN.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign, was there and appeared several times on CNN to preview Biden's plans for the debate stage and defend his candidacy.
State Rep. Ted James of Baton Rouge and New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who are co-chairs of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris' Louisiana campaign, both attended the debate at Harris' invitation.
And former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu debuted his new role as a political commentator for CNN, providing Democratic insight into the debate live from Detroit throughout the two-day debate schedule.
The next round of Democratic debates will take place Sept. 12-13 in Houston and will be hosted by ABC News and Univision. Expect Louisiana to have a visible presence at that one, as well.
Today in The Rundown: New laws take effect today; More on Mitch Landrieu's new job; the latest on medical marijuana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 72
Days until runoff: 107
Days until inauguration: 145
The News
LALege: Here are the new state laws that take effect today: http://bit.ly/2OuyD3z
Medicaid: Gov. John Bel Edwards marked the third anniversary of his expansion of the state’s Medicaid program by unveiling a study showing access to care improved. http://bit.ly/319CmF4
LA Demos: Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu debuted in his new TV gig with CNN this week: http://bit.ly/318CwfV
Congress: The U.S. House kicked off its August recess and the U.S. Senate is expected to depart D.C. in the coming days. Here’s what Louisiana’s delegation has planned for the break: http://bit.ly/313JIdu
Pharma: After months of delays, medical marijuana will soon be available in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/314DkCE
LAGov: The RGA has released a second ad in the governor’s race – this one targeting Gov. Edwards on tax hikes. http://bit.ly/311tQbg
Angola: Recent attempts to settle a 2015 lawsuit alleging woefully inadequate inmate medical care at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola haven't produced a resolution, but a federal magistrate says both sides will continue to talk. http://bit.ly/317Ny5m
Disaster safety: Nursing homes in New Orleans must follow additional safety guidelines aimed at better protecting residents during disasters under a new law. http://bit.ly/2LHjcmp
Kennedyisms: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy slammed the Democratic debate and was rewarded a supportive tweet from President Trump for it. http://bit.ly/31fRYY3
Happenings
At the Capitol
- Public Retirement Systems Actuarial Committee meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council meets Monday at 1 p.m. in Room E.
- Council on Watershed Management meets Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 5.
Elsewhere
Joint Natural Resources meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Larose.
- Peter Claffey, the new executive director of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon on Monday, July 29.
Tweet beat
A New York man has been found guilty of threatening @SteveScalise and @cathymcmorris after leaving voicemails saying he would "feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay." https://t.co/tGrnsFrEmx via @WGRZ— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 31, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy will address the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Women’s luncheon on Aug. 19. #lasen #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 31, 2019
On the 3rd anniversary, throwback to this @theadvocatebr deep dive into Louisiana's long, winding road to #Medicaid expansion: https://t.co/CBEOR8iwDK #lalege #lagov https://t.co/zoxQA8sPLB— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 31, 2019
LAE endorses Rep. Pat Smith for Senate over former Sen. Cleo Fields.#lagov— Will Sentell (@WillSentell) July 31, 2019
We will be collecting first-hand accounts of veterans on August 1, 2019 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.If you are interested in participating, please sign up here ( https://t.co/3nqJisuonf) or give our office a call at 225-442-1731. pic.twitter.com/CBgPlGiEpi— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) July 30, 2019
Brace for lots of political ads this football season! #lalege #lagov https://t.co/1x5guXe0Oe— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2019
Some context: @GateHouse_Media this week released a deep dive into a national wave of rural hospital closures, particularly in states that didn't expand Medicaid: https://t.co/xxbcWLYagYLouisiana, where Medicaid was expanded in 2016, has a hospital expansion. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/M8KGbw4RWR— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2019
Louisiana deserves answers #NoCall #WhoDat https://t.co/FxHEdZFkmg— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 30, 2019
. @BRAC_BatonRouge calling on the governor and legislators for the upcoming term to hold a special session in 2020 on transportation issues: https://t.co/kxYZ5jobi8 #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) July 30, 2019
Looking back through #lagov 2015 archive, I ran across this story about the race being slow until 6 weeks from Election Day: https://t.co/h1HBiVGQuO Gives some insight into how the somewhat sleepy race so far is typical in La. We are 10 weeks out. Qualifying is next week. #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2019
Appreciate talking with Haley Barbour & RSLC about our team’s strategy in the upcoming Louisiana elections. #LaLege #Lagov pic.twitter.com/k51PjvyX8N— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) July 30, 2019
“The lesser of two Socialists is still a Socialist!” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019
