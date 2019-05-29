Members of the Louisiana congressional delegation have come together to urge U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to be prepared to assist farmers in need after the historic opening of the Morganza Spillway this weekend.

"Louisiana agriculture is still recoiling from the heavy hit provided by severe weather and tariffs imposed by China in the 2018 planting year," members wrote in a letter dated Friday. "Tens of thousands of acres of soybeans and other commodities were left standing in fields unharvested, while others faced a severely depressed market. The opening of the Morganza Spillway will further devastate the lives and livelihoods of Louisiana farmers."

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican from Alto who is running for governor, is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture and led the letter. All five other members of the House and the state's two senators also signed on.

This weekend will be the third time the spillway is opened in its 46-year history. About 25,000 acres of farmland in the Atchafalaya Basin could see massive flooding, and it threatens a total crop and aquaculture loss in the region.

The delegation's letter seeks for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to "stand ready not only to provide all appropriate (USDA) emergency and non-emergency resources available to those adversely impacted, but to assist eligible farmers and producers to access available aid across the federal government."

