More than $1 million has been donated to the campaign to end a controversial law allowing juries to render non-unanimous guilty verdicts in felony trials.

Of the donations -- not including in-kind contributions of goods or services -- most have been rendered by a handful of contributors linked to big-names in tech and politics.

The top three donors:

• "Yes on Two" from the Open Society Foundations: $420,000

- A liberal organization founded by billionaire George Soros

• FWD.us: $300,000

- A lobbying group which has founders that include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill gates

• National ACLU: $302,762 (total this year)

- Nonprofit with a mission statement "to defend and preserve" rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and U.S. laws.

• Tides Advocacy Fund: $106,000 (total this year)

- San Francisco-based liberal advocacy organization

Over $1M in support, from big-name donors, behind effort to nix Louisiana jury law A campaign to undo an unusual Louisiana law allowing juries to render non-unanimous verdicts in serious felony trials has attracted big financ…

See the full list of contributions below:

Watermarked_Final UJC Campaign Finance Report 10-9-2018 by Jeff Nowak on Scribd