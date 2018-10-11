More than $1 million has been donated to the campaign to end a controversial law allowing juries to render non-unanimous guilty verdicts in felony trials.
Of the donations -- not including in-kind contributions of goods or services -- most have been rendered by a handful of contributors linked to big-names in tech and politics.
The top three donors:
• "Yes on Two" from the Open Society Foundations: $420,000
- A liberal organization founded by billionaire George Soros
• FWD.us: $300,000
- A lobbying group which has founders that include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill gates
• National ACLU: $302,762 (total this year)
- Nonprofit with a mission statement "to defend and preserve" rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and U.S. laws.
• Tides Advocacy Fund: $106,000 (total this year)
- San Francisco-based liberal advocacy organization
See the full list of contributions below:
Watermarked_Final UJC Campaign Finance Report 10-9-2018 by Jeff Nowak on Scribd