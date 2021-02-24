The federal Transportation Security Administration tweeted Wednesday afternoon a reminder that travelers on Oct. 1, 2021 are going to need REAL ID compliant identification in order to fly.

President Donald Trump postponed the controversial requirement, which was scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2005 provision was to ensure identification of airplane travelers after terrorists highjacked commercial jets and flew them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as part of the 9-11 attacks.

But the requirement attracted widespread opposition, including in Louisiana.

After several attempts by legislators to withdraw from the REAL ID, Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles adopted a procedure to allow drivers to choose whether they are willing to turn over the documents necessary to fly and visit federal installations. REAL ID driver’s license has a gold star on it.

In addition to a REAL ID compliant drivers’ license, travelers can board planes on Oct. 1 using a passport, U.S. military identification, a federally trusted traveler card, and enhanced drivers’ license, according to the TSA.