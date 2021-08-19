The State Bond Commission voted Thursday morning to delay action on $28 million in improvements to the Caesars Superdome because of questions about the Saints' season ticket policies.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, led the effort to put off the issue until the commission's September meeting.

Cortez said that, while the Saints announced just before the meeting that they were changing their ticket refund policy, questions remain that need more attention.

He said the delay will allow time to "discuss what the policy is going to be in the future."

Allowing season ticket holders to opt out of the 2021 season while keeping their option for future seasons appears to be one of the issues.

The Saints initially said they would not offer refunds to season ticket holders or an opt out option after they said fans would have to show proof of a vaccination for the coronavirus, or a negative test, to enter the stadium.

Shortly before the commission meeting began at 10 a.m. the team said it would allow fans to get refunds on their tickets for the 2021 season.

An opt out option for season ticket holders, for the second consecutive season, is not an option now.

Attorney General Jeff Landry, a commission member, said the policy may need to go further to allow opt outs.

Cortez's motion to delay action on the $28 million won approval 12-2.

Matthew Block, executive counsel for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said he was confused by why a delay is needed since the Saints announced they would provide refunds for fans.

Block said the Superdome improvements were discussed extensively during the 2021 regular legislative session.

"I am not sure what is the end goal," he said.

Block said some of the stadium improvements are on tight timelines.

Cortez said after the meeting that the cash line of credit for Superdome improvements -- one of the two items delayed -- totals $2.8 million in a $450 million project.

"It is not going to stop the project in any shape or form," he said.

The other item is a $25 million noncash line of credit for the upgrades.

State Treasurer John Schroder, who is chairman of the commission, said the one-month delay would allow time to cross T's and dot i's.

"That is basically it," Cortez said.

Cortez said the improvements involve taxpayer-funded upgrades for suites and other areas that benefit the Saints.

He said that should ensure taxpayers have flexibility if they are reluctant to sit in a 70,000 closed stadium during a pandemic.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.