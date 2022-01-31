The Louisiana speaker of the House said Monday that the Legislature has a responsibility "to seek the truth” about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ participation in a possible coverup of how Black motorist Ronald Greene died, citing the findings of a recent Associated Press story.

The story, published Friday, revealed that Edwards learned within hours that Greene had died after a “violent, lengthy struggle” with State Police troopers, though the text the governor received did not say how Greene died. State Police initially stuck to a story that Greene, who led police on a multi-parish chase, had died from injuries he sustained in a crash, and that was the explanation they gave Greene’s family. An initial coroner’s report stuck to that script, but a later autopsy said troopers caused Greene’s death by striking him, tasing him and restraining him, though it also cited his cocaine use as a factor.

Gov. John Bel Edwards kept mum about conflicting details of Ronald Greene's death Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was immersed in a difficult reelection campaign when he received a text message from the head of the state pol…

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, called the story’s revelations “greatly disturbing."

"This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others," Schexnayder said in a statement.

"What happened to Ronald Greene is inexcusable and should never happen to anyone," he said.

Ronald Greene's mother calls State Police head 'besuited Blackface puppet' in open letter In an open letter to Louisiana State Police head Col. Lamar Davis released Thursday, the mother of Ronald Greene reiterated her demands for ju…

"His family and the citizens of this deserve to know the truth," Schexnayder added.

The speaker also said that, over the weekend, he spoke with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and that "it's our responsibility to the people of this state to seek the truth. It's time to find out who knew what and when and hold them accountable."

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Schexnayder did not specify what form any inquiry should take.

"The Legislature is an equal and independent branch of government meant to serve as a check and balance to the other branches," according to the statement.

"We are fully prepared to use the authority granted to us in the Constitution of this state to be that check and to be that balance."

Neither Cortez nor the governor's office could be reached for immediate comment.

On Sunday the state Republican Party said the issue warrants an investigation.

"The officially released story was that Mr. Greene had died in a car wreck which ended a high-speed police chase across several parishes," the party said in a statement.

"Yet recently uncovered evidence has shown beyond any doubt that John Bel Edwards was notified within hours of the tragedy, that Mr. Greene had very much survived the wreck and later died in police custody," it says.

"Nevertheless, the governor continued to maintain the fiction that Mr. Greene died in a wreck for two more years, knowing full well that this was not true."

Check back with The Advocate for more details.