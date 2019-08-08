Today in The Rundown: The ballots for the October elections are almost set, with the qualifying period coming to an end; Medical marijuana makes it into the hands of Louisiana patients after a years-long wait; a plan for flood mitigation emerges; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 65
Days until runoff: 100
Days until inauguration: 138
The News
Elections: Here's the latest from this week's qualifying period for the fall elections. http://bit.ly/2YOvpYv
Tort reform: An acrimonious debate over car insurance rates has spilled over into election season after a bitter ending during the legislative session. http://bit.ly/2YPakNP
Medical marijuana: The first patients received medical marijuana legally in Louisiana this week, ending years of waiting for access to the drug since lawmakers here approved it for medical use in 2015. http://bit.ly/2YTf1pU
Floods: Here's how local, state and federal officials plan to finance the completion of a long-discussed but never-funded plan to reduce the flooding risk along five main drainage canals in East Baton Rouge Parish. http://bit.ly/2GTjKBU
LA Lege: Ex-State Sen. Troy Brown, who resigned in February 2017 as the Legislature was poised to remove him over domestic violence allegations, is running for his seat again against Sen. Ed Price, who replaced Brown after he resigned. http://bit.ly/2YQJSDt
ICYMI: Here's how the presidential candidates are doing with Louisiana donors. President Donald Trump is way ahead of his Democratic opponents, but Louisiana Democrats are picking their favorites. http://bit.ly/2H7D0M7
Medicaid: The Louisiana Department of Health has temporarily suspended a feature of its new eligibility system that automatically kicked people off the Medicaid rolls if they did not respond to requests for annual renewal information. http://bit.ly/2YRTDkN
Shootings: Louisiana's congressional leaders condemned the deadly attacks in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. http://bit.ly/2GTjSkS
Happening this week
At the Capitol
- Council on Watershed Management meets today at 1:30 p.m. in Room 5.
- Louisiana Bullying Awareness and Treatment Task Force meets today at 2 p.m. in Room 1.
Other
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 11 a.m. at the LaSalle Building.
- Qualifying period for the fall's elections continues through 4:30 p.m. today.
Governor's schedule
- 7 p.m. Positive Growth Awards at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
