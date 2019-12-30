President Donald Trump called LSU coach on Monday to discuss LSU's historic season, according to story first reported by Sports Illustrated on Monday and confirmed by The Advocate.

This weekend, LSU trounced Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, sending the undefeated Tigers to the National Championship game in New Orleans Jan. 13. The call was apparently to congratulate Orgeron on the win.

Trump, who has developed a close relationship with several politicians with LSU ties, including House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, attended LSU's game at Alabama earlier this season, when the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 46-41.

The White House didn't immediately respond to this newspaper's request for more details about the call or its contents.

