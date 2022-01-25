The Louisiana Housing Corporation Board of Directors has launched a nationwide search for their next permanent executive director – the staffer in charge of running the affordable housing organization.
The agency has had trouble keeping a staff leader with one candidate being withdrawn after opposition from some developers and two others stepping down after sexual harassment allegations were raised.
Anthony “AP” Marullo, LHC's board chair, announced in a press release that the agency had hired SSA Consultants in Baton Rouge to create the vetting and search processes. “It is important that we conduct a nationwide search for our next Executive Director. Louisiana citizens deserve to have quality affordable housing and this agency needs a leader who can help shape a vision and plan for our state’s future,” Marullo said.
In April 2020 director Keith Cunningham was placed on administrative leave with pay while accusations of "unwelcomed and unabated sexual harassment" of an assistant at the housing corporation for more than three years. A former leader of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Frederick Tombar III, left the office in 2015 amid sexual harassment claims.
Marullo appointed a seven-member committee to guide the search process and recommend a finalist. Steven Jackson, Caddo Parish Commissioner from Shreveport will serve as chair of the search committee.
Rounding out the committee are Tonya Mabry, of Hammond; Jennifer Vidrine, Mayor of Ville Platte; Alfred Harrell, of Baton Rouge, the executive director of the Southern University Foundation; Stacy Head, a New Orleans businesswoman; and Richard Winder, a Monroe businessman.
Search Committee Chair Jackson said: “It is incredibly important that we find highly qualified and talented individuals who can take this agency to the next level. We encourage everyone who might be interested to apply.”
The LHC was created in 2011 when the Louisiana Legislature merged the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency with housing programs from other state agencies to streamline how the state addresses its housing needs, avoid duplication of efforts, and improve service to the general public.
More information about the LHC can be found on their website at https://www.lhc.la.gov/