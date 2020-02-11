WASHINGTON — Add the Louisiana GOP to the growing chorus of loyal Trump supporters who have taken aim at U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney in recent days over his chilly relationship with the Republican president.

Upset by what’s been viewed as repeated slights to Donald Trump, the Louisiana Republican State Central Committee unanimously agreed by voice vote to censure the Utah senator on Saturday.

The symbolic resolution, authored by Louisiana GOP Secretary Mike Bayham, doesn’t mention Romney's vote with Democrats last Wednesday to impeach Trump over allegations that he leveraged aid to Ukraine for personal political gain. Trump was acquitted in separate 52-48 and 53-47 votes.

“We’ve got a guy who had the honor and privilege of being a nominee of the party — he’s trying to tear Trump down as a candidate and a president,” Bayham said. “I don’t know if it’s a personal issue, vanity or whether it’s that Trump succeeded where he failed.”

The resolution cites Romney’s “high-profile personal attack” of Trump, his efforts to “sabotage the 2016 Republican Trump-Pence ticket” and other “belligerent statements and comments about President Trump.”

“Impeachment is just the latest example,” Bayham said.

The decision to publicly condemn Romney over perceived insults to Trump comes as the 2012 GOP presidential nominee has faced a wave of backlash from the president and his fiercest defenders.

During a White House “celebration” following his acquittal last week, Trump referred to Romney as a “failed presidential candidate” and told U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican he praised, to express Trump’s sympathies to the people of Utah because Romney is their other senator.

“The only one that voted against was a guy that can't stand the fact that he ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency,” Trump said.

On Sunday, the president tweeted a series of insults directed at Romney and others who have supported impeachment.

“Romney hurt some very good Republican Senators, and he was wrong about the Impeachment Hoax. No clue!” Trump wrote.

Some Trump allies, including the president’s son, Don Jr., have called for Romney to be kicked out of the Republican Party.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” the younger Trump posted on Instagram. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.”

Trump praises Louisiana Republicans Scalise, Johnson, Cassidy during celebratory address after acquittal WASHINGTON — During a celebratory address marking his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump heaped praise upon Louisiana Republicans …

And Utah lawmakers have been pushing for Romney to be censured by the State Legislature over his impeachment vote, but it’s seen as unlikely to pass.

“I think that would be just a mistake to go down that road,” Republican Gov. Gary Herbert told The Salt Lake Tribune. “Every time we don’t agree with somebody’s vote or their statement they make, are we going to censure them?”

Bayham said he traveled to Wisconsin and Colorado to campaign for Romney in 2012.

“He just doesn’t care about the party," Bayham said. “The nomination was something that he took for granted.”

Romney spoke from the Senate floor before casting the only GOP "guilty" vote in the impeachment trial and said he expected backlash from some Republicans.

"I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced," he said. "I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters."

Trump released a video through Twitter after the vote calling Romney a "Democrat secret asset."