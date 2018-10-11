A campaign to undo an unusual Louisiana law allowing juries to render non-unanimous verdicts in serious felony trials has attracted big financial support from out of state – to the tune of more than $1 million.

The biggest single contributor to the “Yes on Two” campaign is the Open Society Foundations, the liberal organization founded by billionaire George Soros. It gave $420,000 to the effort, according to a campaign finance statement filed Tuesday.

FWD.us, a lobbying group that counts Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates among its founders, gave $300,000. Tides Advocacy Fund, a San Francisco-based liberal advocacy organization, gave more than $300,000 in direct and in-kind contributions.

Counting "in-kind" contributions, the Yes on Two committee generated more than $1.5 million in donations over the period from Oct. 8 to Sept. 27.

Those donations all came on the liberal side of a bipartisan push for passage of Amendment 2 on the Nov. 6 ballot. The measure asks voters if they support unanimous verdicts in all felony trials for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019. It would not affect past convictions by 11-1 or 10-2 jury votes.

As it stands, Louisiana is one of only two states – Oregon is the other – that allow juries to convict or acquit defendants in serious non-capital felony cases with as few as 10 of 12 jurors in accord. The law was created in the late 1800s and enshrined in a state constitution crafted by white Democrats for the express purpose of reasserting white supremacy in the state.

But support for the measure goes beyond the left. Since state Sen. JP Morrell introduced the proposed ballot measure in the Legislature this spring, it has gained backing across the political spectrum, including endorsements from both of the major political parties.

While liberal groups have highlighted the racist origins of the law and its impact on the wrongly convicted, libertarian and conservative groups have focused on what they describe as an issue of fairness and liberty.

Some powerful conservative groups, including Americans for Prosperity and the Louisiana Family Forum, have been on board for months.

John Kay, Louisiana director for Americans for Prosperity, has said the organization, funded by David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries, intends to spend more than $100,000 in support of the initiative, mostly through social media ads and targeted mailers.

Kay said the organization is working through a newly formed Louisiana PAC, Alliance for Constitutional Integrity, that didn’t report any substantial contributions in a campaign finance report filed Tuesday.

The PAC is headed by Ed Tarpley, a conservative former Grant Parish district attorney who has been one of the most vocal and visible champions of the cause of unanimous jury verdicts in the state. Tarpley said there were no expenditures to report for the period included in the latest state filings.

Kay noted the oddly diverse coalition that has formed behind the measure, which has garnered no formal opposition. This week, for instance, brought endorsements from both Americans for Tax Reform, Grover Norquist’s conservative anti-tax group, and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

The lone public voice of opposition so far has come from Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican. The powerful Louisiana District Attorneys Association, initially opposed, has taken a neutral stance.

“This is simply an issue of what’s right and what’s wrong," Kay said. "It’s nice we all align on this one.”

With no formal campaign against the measure, the biggest obstacle to passage appears to be education, Kay said.

Supporters declined to reveal the results of recent polling. But people familiar with it said that a majority of voters are unaware of Louisiana’s outlier status when it comes to jury verdicts. Kay said he wasn't privy to the polling, but that it's a common refrain.

“A lot of people are kind of like me, in full humility. They didn’t know (jury unanimity) wasn’t the law in Louisiana,” Kay said. “I didn’t know that until the bill was introduced in the Legislature. I guess I watch too much ‘Law and Order.’”