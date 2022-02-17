The state is one of four nationally that will launch a pilot project to screen drunk drivers for substance abuse or mental health problems.
The effort will take place in Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes.
Under the plan, first- or second-offense DWI convictions will include a requirement that offenders undergo a screening tool to detect substance use or other issues.
The review is aimed at pinpointing treatment needs before the sentence is handed down.
State law requires the screening for third and subsequent DWI convictions.
"Screening impaired drivers for the presence of a substance use or mental health disorder is a proven impaired driving countermeasure that is supported by science and recommended by numerous traffic safety experts," Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, said in a statement.
Louisiana's most recent crash statistics show 40% of car and truck fatalities were related to alcohol.
Retired 15th Judicial District Judge Jules D. Edwards III was instrumental in getting the project started.
"We know that, in most cases, by the time offenders receive their third DWI conviction they have driven impaired on numerous occasions," said Edwards, also in a statement.
"If there is an underlying cause for this dangerous behavior we need to identify it as soon as possible to both get the offender the help that he needs and improve public safety," he said.
Judges in the city courts of Lafayette, Abbeville, Crowley, Kaplan and Rayne and those in the 15th Judicial District are taking part in the project.