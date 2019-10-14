U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise faced a small but restive audience at a town hall meeting in St. Tammany Parish Monday where he heard calls for a more aggressive response from the GOP to attacks on President Trump, as well as pleas that he more vigorously denounce white supremacy.
A handful of protesters waved signs calling for Trump's impeachment on Louisiana 59, where traffic streamed past the entrance to parish government headquarters on Koop Drive.
Inside, the Republican congressman told the audience that he's been working to get long-term authorization for the National Flood Insurance Program, a local issue of keen interest with south Louisiana voters. He pointed out that he's worked with Democrat Maxine Waters in that effort.
But he wasted no time wading into the most controversial topic consuming the nation, calling the House impeachment inquiry "insulting and ludicrous," and Trump's actions in Ukraine as a far stretch from the high crimes and misdemeanors "as it's defined in our Constitution."
He said Democrats are trying to re-litigate the results of the 2016 election and that the current impeachment effort differs greatly from the three other times Congress has taken steps to impeach a president. He also denounced the closed door sessions being held by the special House committee leading the inquiry, saying that transcripts from recent testimony by Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, should be made public.
Scalise said colleagues who have heard Volker's testimony have told him it is far different from the information that has been reported.
If Scalise was expecting a largely pro-Trump turnout, he didn't get it. Ezra Oliff-Libermann, who described himself as a 23-year-old Jewish educator, thanked Scalise for speaking at a memorial in Metairie last year after a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. But he said Scalise has failed to stand up to white supremicist and anti-Jewish statements within his own party -- drawing some booing from the audience.
Scalise said he would not allow speakers to "say false things" without a response and said he has denounced such sentiments no matter where they've come from. He asked the speaker if he was willing to denounce anti-Israel statements by Democrats, citing House members Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib.
Several speakers urged Scalise to deliver the message that the GOP should push back harder against assaults by the Democrats.
"It appears Republicans are not pushing back as hard as the Democrats," Steve Waddell of Mandeville said.
Trish Olinde of Covington agreed.
"I feel like the Republicans have been playing a nice defense," she said. "I want to see you go on the offense."
Scalise replied that people know this president "is doing the things it takes to get the county on the right track."