WASHINGTON — The federal government is set to pay more than $5 million to elevate 88 homes in Livingston Parish that flooded during Louisiana’s historic flooding in 2016, part of millions going toward efforts to mitigate future damage.

“We are getting into the good part now with the progress being made," said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican who has spearheaded many of the state’s flood recovery efforts in Congress. "You’re seeing the clearing and snagging of our waterways, dirt turning on Comite, and now we’re going to start seeing properties being elevated."

The 88 homes that will receive grant dollars for elevation have sustained repeated damage from floods or were substantially damaged in 2016, according to Livingston emergency director Mark Harrell. All properties will be elevated above the base flood elevation level and in compliance with local building ordinances.

Livingston Parish officials urged residents affected by the 2016 flood to apply for the federal mitigation program, which pays 75 percent to 100 percent of the cost of an elevation.

The parish is seeking additional funds and anticipates ultimately having $15 million toward elevation efforts. Graves has asked FEMA to expedite the effort and other mitigation programs, which is expected to top $300 million and is part of more than $3 billion the state has received in federal funding following the August 2016 flood.

